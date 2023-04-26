News

AUGUSTA — A bill sponsored by Rep. Valli Geiger, D-Rockland to have a community's median income considered when the state distributes education aid was voted down by a Legislative Committee.

But the Committee is expected to forward a bill to the full Legislature that would direct the Maine Department of Education to conduct a study on the equity of school funding.

