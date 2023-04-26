AUGUSTA — A bill sponsored by Rep. Valli Geiger, D-Rockland to have a community's median income considered when the state distributes education aid was voted down by a Legislative Committee.
But the Committee is expected to forward a bill to the full Legislature that would direct the Maine Department of Education to conduct a study on the equity of school funding.
The Committee on Education and Cultural Affairs voted unanimously April 19 that LD 951 ought not to pass. A public hearing had been held April 12 and the Committee held a work session on the legislation on April 19.
Geiger's bill would have required that a community's median income be a factor in the formula, which is currently weighted heavily on the property valuation of a community. Local officials have long criticized the state funding formula for providing little state aid to coastal communities because the property values are high.
Rep. Geiger, the chair of the Owls Head Budget Committee, and a former Rockland area school superintendent testified April 12 in support of the bill.
"Maine does not have a funding formula weighted for student poverty. Median income, poverty rates per school district or municipality are not part of the funding formula," Rep. Geiger said in her testimony. "Land valuation is instead used as a proxy for equity in funding by assuming property valuation is associated with community wealth. But as can be seen by Maine’s grade of 'F' in funding distribution according to the Education Law Center’s study, it is a poor measure and leaves high needs students without the resources necessary to catch up and remediate early learning deficits."
"It is especially seen in communities like mine that are on the coast, or in popular tourist destinations. The land valuations are very high but the communities' median incomes are not and their poverty levels can be high. The poverty level in the state of Maine is 10.9%, while Rockland’s is 13.7%. Rockland’s median income is $48,871 while Maine’s median income is $63,182. This leaves the community struggling to fund education and RSU 13 struggling to provide the services students need to successfully meet education and health goals," Rep. Geiger told the Committee.
Robert Hirsch, the chair of the Owls Head Budget Committee, said residents, especially older residents, are suffering greatly under the current state formula for allocating school support funds to towns.
"Unlike the other towns in RSU 13, Owls Head gets zero," Hirsch pointed out at the public hearing. "The disparities among the five towns in RSU 13 are shocking. This is a serious injustice that needs to be addressed at the state level. Rep. Geiger's LD 951 is a start to do that," Hirsch said.
Jonesport/Beals school Superintendent Lewis Collins, who had served as the Rockland area school superintendent in 2012-2013, also urged passage of the bill.
"I can assure you that there is nothing that burns the ears of our local school boards more than to hear the state continue to say that it is funding 55% of its obligation to public schools. Technically, that’s true, but in reality, it’s as far off the mark of the state’s actual commitment as March in Maine is to springtime in Georgia. And every time they hear it, my board members ask how anyone in Augusta can say that with a straight face and a serious tone of voice," Collins said.
Eileen King, deputy executive director of Maine School Management Association, said the association welcomed a statewide discussion to look at how schools are funded, with a focus on how to fund our school districts equitably across the state, but said the organization was neither for nor against isolated changes to our funding formula.
Paula Gravelle, director of School Finance with the Maine Department of Education, said the agency is "in support of considering alternative metrics for distributing the local and state share of educational costs, it is not certain that the specified data in this bill would deliver more equity. Including median income to the EPS funding formula would introduce a new component to the formula that would need to be vetted for appropriateness and accuracy of the data, whether it should have equal weighting, and the results garnered from using the data. A proper analysis would require additional staff and time."
The Committee is working on LD 1160, which is sponsored by Rep. Geiger and co-sponsored by state Sen. Anne "Pinny" Beebe-Center, D-Rockland; and Rep. Ann Matlack, D-St. George.
This resolve directs the Department of Education to "contract with a third party to conduct a study on the equity of the state education subsidy formula used to determine the size of the state subsidy for municipalities and the way the state subsidy funds capital projects."
Once the Committee acts on this bill, it would go to the full Legislature.
Geiger said Wednesday, April 26 she expected the Legislature to approve authorizing the study.