Environment and Natural Resources committee

Members of the Environment and Natural Resources committee including Sen. Stacy Brenner, Rep. Richard Campbell and Rep. Maggie O'Neil during a hearing April 13 on bills related to metallic mineral mining in Maine.

 Photo by Kate Cough.

A bill prompted by the discovery of a world-class lithium deposit in Newry would dramatically change Maine law to allow mining of metals in open pits of any size, with up to 100 acres actively mined at any time.

Developers would have to prove they won’t generate acid mine drainage or harm water before mining begins.

Mary Freeman testifies to committee

Mary Freeman, seen testifying to the Environment and Natural Resources committee on April 13, and her husband have put two lawsuits against the DEP on hold to see if lawmakers will act instead.
Spodumene image

Maine has experience quarrying for spodumene (shown here), the mineral that contains the lithium, without disastrous environmental consequences.
Spodumene sample

A sample of spodumene was carried into the public hearing on April 13 by Mary Freeman.

