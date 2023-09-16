News

Emergency shelter

Ryan and Olivia Fitzpatrick volunteered the overnight shift for the emergency shelter at the Flanagan Community Center in Rockland.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND -- Hours before the arrival of the winds and rain from Hurricane Lee, Rockland agreed to allow the Flanagan Community Center to be opened for the weekend as an emergency shelter.

The decision came after a full-court press by a group of volunteers who had been pleading with the city to allow the use of the recreation center.

Recommended for you