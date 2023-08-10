News

Knox County Commissioners meeting

Thomaston Police Chief Tim Hoppe, standing, spoke Thursday evening Aug. 10 to the Knox County Commissioners and the Knox County Budget Committee about the acute shortage of emergency communication workers. Rockland Assistant Fire Chief Adam Miceli is pictured in the front foreground.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND -- The Knox County Regional Communications Center will close due to a lack of staff.

"This is a perfect storm for public safety," Knox County Commissioner Sharon Pohlman said at a Thursday evening Aug. 10 meeting of the Knox County Commissioners and Knox County Budget Committee.

Public safety officials attend Knox County budget meeting

Knox County Sheriff Patrick Polky, right, attended the Thursday evening Aug. 10 meeting.
Knox County Budget Committee

The Knox County Commissioners and Knox County Budget Committee met Thursday evening Aug. 10.
Public safety officials at Knox County meeting

Public safety leaders attended the Thursday evening, Aug. 10 meeting of Knox County officials.

Recommended for you