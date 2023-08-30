News

Knox County Commissioners

The Knox County Commissioners, from left: Richard Parent, Chair Ed Glaser, Sharyn Pohlman.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — The Knox County Commissioners voted Tuesday to settle litigation brought by a former worker with a company that provides health care to people at the jail.

The Commissioners voted 3-0 at the Aug. 29 meeting to approve a litigation settlement brought by a former employee of Correctional Health Partners based in Boulder, Colo.

