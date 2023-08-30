featured Knox County OKs deal to settle worker litigation By Stephen Betts Stephen Betts Reporter Author email Aug 30, 2023 Aug 30, 2023 Updated 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News The Knox County Commissioners, from left: Richard Parent, Chair Ed Glaser, Sharyn Pohlman. Photo by Stephen Betts Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKLAND — The Knox County Commissioners voted Tuesday to settle litigation brought by a former worker with a company that provides health care to people at the jail.The Commissioners voted 3-0 at the Aug. 29 meeting to approve a litigation settlement brought by a former employee of Correctional Health Partners based in Boulder, Colo.Details of the settlement are not being released until the former employee signs the agreement, County Administrator Andrew Hart said Aug. 30.Details on what the complaint consists of also have not been released. The Courier-Gazette has requested any formal legal complaint filed by the person.The vote came after a 90-minute closed-door session with the county's attorney Peter Marchesi.Knox County contracted with Correctional Health Partners last year to provide health care for people incarcerated at the jail. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stephen Betts Reporter Author email Follow Stephen Betts Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Biz Briefs We also have a monthly drawing! How You Can Support Students Allen Insurance and Financial: A Best Place to Work in Maine The Strand Theatre seeks stories about the theater from the community for our Summer Story Drive Engaging Youth: Q&A with Trekkers Training Institute More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers BARBIE playing at the Strand Sept. 1-13. Click for showtimes, prices and trailer! Massive sale on Unique Lamps, Planters and bowls! KALETA & SUPER YAMBA BAND – September 22 Live at the Strand Theatre How You Can Support Students Bringing you the real Maine Treasures! More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists