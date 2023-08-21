ROCKLAND — Knox County Commissioners voted unanimously Monday morning to approve a six-month contract with Waldo County for 911 services.
Knox County Sheriff Patrick Polky said after the Aug. 21 meeting that Knox County has also taken steps that will help the Knox County 911 center to be fully operational again.
The county has hired a full-time experienced dispatcher and three others are in the process of being hired.
The sheriff said an informal agreement has been reached with emergency communications workers for the county to pay them an additional $9 an hour on top of their current pay and $7 an hour extra for supervisors on top of their current pay.
The county is also offering per diem work at the communications center for $42.50 an hour.
The current starting pay for a dispatcher is $18.70 an hour and the top of the scale for someone with at least 18 years of service is $26.19 an hour.
The sheriff said the county is also looking at other incentives such as mileage for workers who live outside the county because they are unable to afford housing in Knox County, and flexibility on the amount of vacation time.
"We are trying to be creative," Sheriff Polky said.
County Commission Chair Ed Glaser said the six-month agreement with Waldo County will give Knox County breathing room. He said all parties are in agreement that the sooner Knox County can get its 911 center fully operational, the better.
The transition to Waldo County is expected to occur this week. There is testing going on to make sure that the system will work.
Waldo County will take the 911 calls and enter them into the public safety computer system, then Knox County will dispatch the emergency crews — police, fire and emergency medical services.
The contract calls for Knox County to pay for an additional expense incurred by Waldo County to handle the extra calls. Knox County agrees to make an initial payment to Waldo County of $154,350.
The contract also has a non-interference agreement — meaning an agreement not to attempt to recruit, encourage, coerce or otherwise entice employees of one organization to leave for the other.
The agreement comes less than two weeks after public safety officials met with the Commissioners about the dire situation at Knox Regional Communications Center with staff leaving over working conditions including pay. The center was down to four employees and with at least another employee expected to leave, the 911 center was going to have to close.