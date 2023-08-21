News

Public safety officials

Public safety officials and municipal officials watch the Aug. 20 meeting of the Knox County Commissioners.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — Knox County Commissioners voted unanimously Monday morning to approve a six-month contract with Waldo County for 911 services.

Knox County Sheriff Patrick Polky said after the Aug. 21 meeting that Knox County has also taken steps that will help the Knox County 911 center to be fully operational again.

Knox County Commissioners

The Knox County Commissioners, from left: Richard Parent, Chair Ed Glaser, Sharyn Pohlman — at the Aug. 20 meeting.

Recommended for you