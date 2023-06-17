News

Knox County courtroom
By Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND -- A Knox County grand jury that met this week issued 144 criminal charges against 26 people including for kidnapping, sexual assaults, robberies, domestic violence assaults, and drug offenses.

The grand jury completed its work on Friday, June 16.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

Recommended for you