ROCKLAND -- A Knox County grand jury that met this week issued 144 criminal charges against 26 people including for kidnapping, sexual assaults, robberies, domestic violence assaults, and drug offenses.
The grand jury completed its work on Friday, June 16.
An indictment is a formal process to charge a person. Indicted were:
Stephen A. Grotton, 37, Warren, eight counts of gross sexual assault and eight counts of unlawful sexual contact from 2004 through 2007 against a child younger than 12 years old.
Thomas S. Parkerson, 34, Warren, kidnapping on Feb. 27, 2023 in Warren; aggravated assault; criminal mischief; and obstructing report of a crime.
Joshua P. Howard, 35, Waldoboro, Class A elevated aggravated assault on Feb. 4, 2023 in Warren; criminal mischief, and two counts of violation of condition of release.
Jeffrey P. Callahan, 30, Rockland, domestic violence criminal threatening on Dec. 6, 2022 in Union; criminal mischief; domestic violence assault.
Dashleen Lugo, 29, Boston, Mass., Class A robbery on March 27, 2023 in Warren; criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon; assault; and theft. Lugo was also indicted for aggravated trafficking in fentanyl on April 26, 2023 in Warren. The state is seeking forfeiture of $6,894 that he had on him.
Hector Eduardo Diaz-Mejia, 23, Warren, robbery on March 27, 2023 in Warren; criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon; assault; and theft. He was also indicted for aggravated trafficking in fentanyl on April 26, 2023 in Warren. The state is seeking forfeiture of $6,894 that he had on him.
Joshua H. Oliver, 43, Warren, Class C domestic violence assault on Dec. 1, 2022 in Warren; domestic violence criminal threatening; domestic violence terrorizing. The charge is a felony because of prior convictions.
Daniel P. Barnes, 35, Rockland, two counts of Class C domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon (hammer) on Jan. 27, 2023 in Rockland; criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon; refusing to submit to arrest; domestic violence assault.
Mark Alan Knight, 44, Jupiter, Fla., Class B aggravated assault on April 26, 2023 in Washington; domestic violence terrorizing; obstructing report of a crime.
Richard E. Ridley, 45, Union, criminal threatening with dangerous weapon (gun) on Sept. 17, 2022 in Union.
Jessica E. Doan, 34, Waldoboro, Class C theft from Oct. 26 through Nov. 10, 2022 in Washington at Jackson Country Store.
Justin R. McLellan, 42, Washington, burglary in a dwelling on Feb. 15, 2023 in Washington; theft.
Carlton J. Elliott, 34, Rockland, operating after revocation.
Jason M. Talyor, 47, Lincolnville, eluding an officer on July 17, 2022 in Camden; violating a condition of release.
Jacob E. West, 37, Waldoboro, operating after revocation; improper plates.
Richard A. Lee Sr., 55, Cushing, trafficking in prison contraband on march 7, 2023 in Thomaston; unlawful possession of methamphetamine; criminal operating under the influence; and violation of a condition of release.
Adam Lee Barnes, 36, Detroit, Maine, Class B aggravated assault on Feb. 6, 2023 in Rockland.
Kara A. Salo, 37, Rockland, assault on an officer on Aug. 21, 2021 in Rockland; refusing to submit to arrest; assault; criminal trespass.
Bryant Hutchins, 46, Lewiston, Class C theft on Feb. 12, 2023 in Thomaston at Walmart; violation of a condition of release. The charge is a felony because of prior theft convictions.
Sean M. Robinson, 42, Thomaston, Class C domestic violence assault on Sept. 8, 2022 in Rockland. The charge is a felony because of a prior domestic violence assault conviction.
Jeremy R. Dennison, 37, Rockland, aggravated criminal mischief on Dec. 20, 2022 in Rockport at the Schooner Bay Motor Inn; violation of a condition of release.
Isaiah R. Heald, 44, Rockland, Class C violation of a protective order on March 26, 2023 in Camden. The charge is a felony because of prior convictions.
Bridget M. Parker, 38, Warren, unlawful trafficking of cocaine and fentanyl on May 16, 2023 in Union; possession of drugs; criminal OUI; violation of condition of release.
Nicholas D. Adkins, 33, Warren, Class C violation of a condition of release; Class C domestic violence assault on Sept. 4, 2022 in Warren; and violation of a condition of release. The charges are felonies because of prior convictions.
Anise M. Sinare, 48, Rockland, Class C receiving stolen property on July 14, 2022 in Rockland. The charge is a felony because the value of the property from Warren True Value (lawn mover and money) is in excess of $1,000.