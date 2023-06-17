ROCKLAND -- The following cases were completed in the Knox County court from June 9 through June 16.
James F. Batty Jr., 61, Warren, cruelty to animals on Oct. 14, 2020 in Warren, $500 fine; a second count of animal cruelty was dismissed. This incident stems from when he shot and wounded his neighbor's two dogz who he said was attacking his chickens. The sentence was agreed upon after the successful completion of a two-year deferred disposition. He also has paid $6,000 of $9,000 in restitution, District Attorney Natasha Irving said.
Eliot T. Boyce, 52, Waldoboro, dissemination of sexually explicit material on Sept. 2, 2020 in Cushing, dismissed due to insufficient evidence.
Eric Montgomery Jr., 31, St. George, theft on Oct. 28, 2018 in Rockport; forgery; three counts of violating a condition of release, all dismissed.
Benjamin A. Curtis, 50, Lincolnville, failure to register vehicle, $150 fine.
Simon Brightman Uhl, 43, Newcastle, operating while license suspended or revoked, dismissed.
William E. Bramhall III, 42, Cushing, operating under the influence, dismissed; reckless conduct on July 2, 2021 in Cushing, $250 fine.
Benjamin Rackliff, 50, Jefferson, OUI, 48 hours jail, 150-day license suspension, $500 fine; operating vehicle without a license or beyond conditions, 48 hours jail.
Tucker McDaniels Rossiter, 20, Union, OUI, 48 hours jail, 150-day license suspension, $500 fine; operating vehicle without license, 48 hours jail.
Mark Tracy, 36, China, OUI, dismissed; driving to endanger, $575 fine.
William Hodding Carter IV, 60, Camden, OUI, 150-day license suspension, $500 fine.
Arthur M. Andrews, 37, Searsmont, theft on April 18, 2022 in Camden, unconditional discharge.
Arthur B. Blacklett, 70, Norfolk, Mass., making false vehicle theft report on June 29, 2022 on Vinalhaven, unconditional discharge.
Carter T. Slocum, 17, Winthrop, operating vehicle without license, dismissed.
Cassidy A. Bridges, 35, Augusta, violating condition of release, dismissed.
Stacy Wadsworth, 24, Bath, violating condition of release, unconditional discharge.
Lexi L. McMahan,21, South Thomaston, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident on Jan. 29, 2023 in St. George, dismissed; failing to make accident report, dismissed.
Gary Gilbert, 55, Rockland, unlawful possession of drug on March 22, 2023 in Rockland, $400 fine; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, $400 fine.
Christopher H. Hutchinson, 34, Cushing, failing to make accident report on Feb. 28, 2023 in Rockland, $300 fine; failing to notify of accident, $300 fine.
Cody J. Dinsmore, 32, Union, operating while license suspended or revoked, 24 hours jail, $500 fine.
Billie Joe F. Olsen, 56, Tenants Harbor, OUI, 150-day license suspension, $500 fine; operating while license suspended, $250 fine with fine suspended.
Patricia A. Wahl, 65, Liberty, operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine.
Morgan E. Mayo, 42, North Haven, failing to notify of accident on Feb. 25, 2023 on North Haven, $500 fine; failing to make accident report, $500 fine with fine suspended.
Frank G. Harford Sr., 60, Rockport, attaching false plates, $150 fine.
Bryana L. McWilliams, 28, Rockport, driving to endanger, $575 fine; speeding more than 30 miles per hour over the limit on March 23, 2023 in Union, dismissed.
Jessi M. Piper, 41, Rockland, possession of marijuana, dismissed.
Augustus Nichols, 19, Camden, minor possessing liquor, dismissed.
Raymond A. Wood, 63, Phippsburg, criminal mischief on Dec. 4, 1987 in Rockland, dismissed.