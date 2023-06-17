News

Knox County Courthouse

The Knox County Courthouse.

 file photo

ROCKLAND -- The following cases were completed in the Knox County court from June 9 through June 16.

James F. Batty Jr., 61, Warren, cruelty to animals on Oct. 14, 2020 in Warren, $500 fine; a second count of animal cruelty was dismissed. This incident stems from when he shot and wounded his neighbor's two dogz who he said was attacking his chickens. The sentence was agreed upon after the successful completion of a two-year deferred disposition. He also has paid $6,000 of $9,000 in restitution, District Attorney Natasha Irving said.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

