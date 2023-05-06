ROCKLAND -- A Maine State Prison inmate was sentenced Tuesday, May 2 to an additional five years in prison for an assault that seriously injured another prisoner.
His was one of the many cases completed in the Knox County court from April 28 through May 5.
Samuel Joseph Geary, 24, was sentenced in the Knox County court to an additional five years in prison for elevated aggravated assault. A charge of aggravated attempted murder was dismissed in exchange for the plea to the elevated aggravated assault charge.
The incident occurred April 2, 2020 when Geary used a pipe to assault the other prisoner.
The victim suffered injuries including a fractured skull.
Other cases completed during the week were:
Louis Rubino, 41, Thomaston, 255 days in jail for violating probation on a prior theft charge; illegal possession of a firearm on June 21, 2022 in Thomaston, two years in jail with all but six months and 20 days suspended, two years probation; criminal threatening on Nov. 4, 2022 in Rockland, dismissed; criminal threatening on Nov. 5, 2022 in Rockland, dismissed.
Matthew Donaher, 38, Appleton, nine months in jail for probation violation on a prior domestic violence assault charge; Donaher also agreed to an agreement of four years in jail with all but nine months suspended to be followed by two years probation for a series of charges resulting from a domestic violence incident in September 2022 in Appleton. He has served seven months awaiting trial and will serve the final two months at the Waldo County Re-entry Center. The agreement will take effect if he successfully completes the two months at the re-entry center. Donaher had been arrested in September for aggravated assault, domestic violence terrorizing, and domestic violence criminal threatening. In the charge, the victim said Donaher got on top of her and put his forearm over her throat to the point she couldn't breath. He then slapped her and threw her, according to the police affidavit filed at the time of his arrest.
Eric J. Linnell, 33, Albion, domestic violence criminal threatening on Feb. 5, 2021 in Hope, dismissed; domestic violence terrorizing, dismissed; disorderly conduct, $750 fine.
Michelle Heald, 45, Warren, assault on June 24, 2022 in Rockland, $300 fine with the fine suspended; violating condition of release, 110 days in jail; harassment by telephone, dismissed; unlawful possession of fentanyl on Dec. 19, 2022 in Rockland, two years in jail with all but 110 days suspended, $400 fine with the fine suspended; OUI, 110 days jail, three-year license suspension, $700 fine with the fine suspended; violating condition of release, 110 days in jail; refusing to submit to arrest on Jan. 10, 2023 in Rockland, 110 days in jail; violating condition of release, 110 days in jail; criminal mischief, dismissed; unlawful possession of drug, dismissed; trafficking in prison contraband, dismissed; aggravated assault, dismisssed; assault on an officer, dismissed; assault, 110 days in jail, $300 fine with fine suspended.
Tyler J. Robinson, 29, Thomaston, aggravated criminal trespass on June 21, 2022 in Union, dismissed; domestic violence assault, dismissed; theft, dismissed; disorderly conduct, $300 fine; violating conditions of release, 14 days in jail.
Channa G. Putansu, 40, Owls Head, operating under the influence, dismissed; driving to endanger, 30-day license suspension, $575 fine.
Christopher M. Beckwith, 24, Windsor, operating after habitual offender revocation, dismissed.
Kara Legage, 30, Camden, OUI, 72 hours in jail, 150-day license suspension, $500 fine.
Kenneth J. Maker, 36, Waldoboro, unlawful furnishing drug on June 14, 2022 in Rockland, nine months in jail, $400 fine; criminal attempt, dismissed.
Shawn Connors, 32, Searsport, attaching false plates, $100 fine.
Leroy Bressack, 81, Rockland, allowing dog to be at large on Feb. 12, 2023 in Rockland, $50 fine.