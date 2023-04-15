News

Knox county courthouse
Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — The following cases were concluded in the Knox County court from April 7 through April 14.

Philip W. Cunningham, 55, Nobleboro, unlawful furnishing of drugs on Aug. 19, 2020 in Warren, four years in jail with all but nine months suspended stayed until May 1, two years probation, $400 fine; operating under the influence, 12 days in jail, three-year license suspension, $900 fine; failing to notify of motor vehicle accident on March 29, 2020 in Rockland, seven days in jail; failing to make accident report, seven days in jail.

