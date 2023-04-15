ROCKLAND — The following cases were concluded in the Knox County court from April 7 through April 14.
Philip W. Cunningham, 55, Nobleboro, unlawful furnishing of drugs on Aug. 19, 2020 in Warren, four years in jail with all but nine months suspended stayed until May 1, two years probation, $400 fine; operating under the influence, 12 days in jail, three-year license suspension, $900 fine; failing to notify of motor vehicle accident on March 29, 2020 in Rockland, seven days in jail; failing to make accident report, seven days in jail.
The drug charge against Cunningham stems from an investigation that followed the overdose death of a resident of a recovery house in Rockland.
Jason L. Goucher Hewitt, 37, Sanford, operating after habitual offender revocation, transferred to another court.
Emily Tripp, 33, Spruce Head, assault on May 24, 2021 in Thomaston, 364 days in jail with all but 30 days suspended, one-year probation, $300 fine; criminal trespass and violating condition of release on Oct. 1, 2022 in Rockport, 30 days in jail; two counts of unlawful possession of drug on Oct. 1, 2022 in Rockport, $800 in fines with fines suspended; two counts of unlawful possession of drug on Feb. 9, 2023 in Rockland, $800 in fines with the fines suspended; violating condition of release, 30 days in jail and restitution of $53.
Ethan B. Watt, 33, Vinalhaven, aggravated trafficking of drugs on Aug. 8, 2021 in Rockland, dismissed.
Dean York, 29, Rockland, domestic violence assault on Sept. 1, 2021 in Rockland, dismissed; obstructing report of a crime, dismissed; criminal mischief, $250 fine.
Philip Hopkins, 33, Vinalhaven, reckless conduct on Sept. 8, 2021 on Vinalhaven, $500 fine; driving to endanger, dismissed.
Benjamin Burgess, 43, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked, dismissed.
Ariana E. Scott, 31, Tenants Harbor, unlawful possession of drug on Aug. 21, 2021 in Rockland, dismissed.
Sheldon Lavway, 25, Union, unlawful possession of drug on Aug. 21, 2021 in Rockland, dismissed; use of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.
Sarah Beatrice Callan, 32, Waldoboro, OUI, dismissed; driving to endanger, $575 fine.
Hale A. Morris, 18, Rockland, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 miles per hour over the limit on Jan. 12, 2022 in Owls Head, dismissed.
Scott Woodman, 50, Waldoboro, criminal trespass on July 7, 2022 in Owls Head, unconditional discharge.
Jared M. Davis, 32, Washington, violating protection from abuse order on Sept. 26, 2022 in Washington, dismissed.
James D. Hooper, 62, Warren, theft on Sept. 27, 2022 in Rockland, dismissed.
Christopher M. Oliver, 41, Rockland, domestic violence assault on Dec. 8, 2022 in Rockland, dismissed; disorderly conduct, unconditional discharge.
Gregory Bedenik, 61, Friendship, violating protection from abuse order on Jan. 12, 2023 in Friendship, unconditional discharge.
Tyler M. Dobson, 39. Tenants Harbor, OUI, 150-day license suspension, $500 fine.
Tiffany Turner, 28, Warren, operating vehicle while license suspended or revoked, dismissed.
James H. Bernardo, 53, Thomaston, domestic violence assault on Feb. 8, 2023 in Cushing, dismissed; disorderly conduct, $250 fine.
Keagan Gardner, 18, South Thomaston, driving to endanger, 30-day license suspension, $575 fine.
Merrill Muncey III, 37, Warren, fugitive from justice, extradition waived.
Seth M. Young, 24, South Thomaston, lobster fishing without a license on Jan. 23, 2023 on Matinicus, $500 fine.