News

Knox County courtroom

PHOTO By Stephen Betts

 By Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND -- The following cases were completed in the Knox County court from July 28 through Aug. 4.

Tobya Rounds, 41, Appleton, reckless violation of a protective order on May 8, 2022 in Union, three years in jail with all but six months suspended, two years probation.

