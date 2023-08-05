featured Knox County court news By Stephen Betts Stephen Betts Reporter Author email Aug 5, 2023 18 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News PHOTO By Stephen Betts By Stephen Betts Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKLAND -- The following cases were completed in the Knox County court from July 28 through Aug. 4.Tobya Rounds, 41, Appleton, reckless violation of a protective order on May 8, 2022 in Union, three years in jail with all but six months suspended, two years probation.Triolo Christopher Goodman, 35, Las Vegas, Nev., criminal trespass and disorderly conduct on June 18, 2022 in Rockport, both dismissed.Michael N. Smith, 35, Spruce Head, operating while license suspended or revoked, dismissed.Shirley J. Hooper, 86, Thomaston, tampering with a witness or victim on Jan. 23, 2023 in Thomaston, dismissed.Jayden Day, 18, Appleton, operating while license suspended, dismissed.Christopher M. Carroll, 21, Owls Head, operating vehicle without a license, dismissed.Russell Jacob Johnson, 39, Tenants Harbor, violation of gear rule on April 29, 2023 in St. George, $250 fine. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stephen Betts Reporter Author email Follow Stephen Betts Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Biz Briefs Become a Strand Member! Discounted Met Opera tickets, film tickets and more! Join Us! Museum to Feature Schierholt’s Documentary on Rockland’s Maritime Heritage Penquis CEO Receives National Award Musicians Geoff Kaufman and Gabriel Donohue Headline Museum’s Upcoming Weekend of Music Dressing down benefits Union’s Aging in Place More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers Brighten the day at Bonnie’s Place. We are growing all the time! Live at the Strand! SOGGY PO BOYS – August 12 Maine Made is available in Rockport! We’ve got the gift your looking for… More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists