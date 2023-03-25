News

By Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND -- The following cases were completed in the Knox County court from March 10 through March 24.

Jeremy M. Keller, 44, Parkersburg, West Virginia, operating under the influence, dismissed; driving to endanger, 30-day license suspension, $575 fine.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

