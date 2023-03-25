ROCKLAND -- The following cases were completed in the Knox County court from March 10 through March 24.
Jeremy M. Keller, 44, Parkersburg, West Virginia, operating under the influence, dismissed; driving to endanger, 30-day license suspension, $575 fine.
John R. Sloan, 58, Mendon, Mass., operating vehicle without a license, $250 fine.
Richard Toro, 55, Skowhegan, theft on Jan. 17, 2018 in Rockland, $299 restitution, unconditional discharge.
Gerrier Travis Rockwood, Warren, aggravated assault and assault on an officer, found not competent.
Aleisa D. Demichael, 47, Waldoboro, terrorizing on Feb. 9, 2021 in Rockland, 364 days in jail all suspended to be followed by one year of probation.
Hannah C. Paige, 21, Searsport, false public alarm or report on Jan. 6, 2021 in Rockland, $200 fine.
Allison Warren, 26, Rockland, operating under the influence, dismissed; driving to endanger on July 5, 2021 in Rockland, 30-day license suspension, $575 fine; failing to make accident report on March 19, 2022 in Rockland, $250 fine with the fine suspended; failure to stop and provide information, $250 fine with fine suspended; violating condition of release, $250 fine with fine suspended; violating condition of release, $250 fine with fine suspended.
Korinn Nicole Wellman, 20, Pittsfield, driving to endanger, $575 fine.
Nina P. Mardas, 23, Cornish, violating condition of release, $500 fine.
Wesley Glidden, 39, Jefferson, forgery, two counts of theft, five years in jail with all but five months suspended to be followed by two years of probation; violating condition of release, all on Nov. 30, 2021 in Rockland.
Robert G. Weser, 74, Warren, operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked, dismissed.
Jesse M. Sawyer, 38, Searsport, operating while license suspended or revoked, dismissed; attaching false plates, $150 fine.
Kyle F. Rayeski,31, Burnham, assault on July 30, 2022 in Rockland.
Harley Winchenbach, 30, Rockland, theft on July 28, 2022 in Rockland, 30 days in jail.
Joseph A. Nardo, 30, Lincolnville, operating after registration suspended, dismissed.
Thomas Richardson, 36, Rockland, theft on Sept. 7, 2022 in Thomaston, dismissed.
Russell Johnson, 53, Northport, OUI, 150-day license suspension, $500 fine; operating vehicle without license, unconditional discharge.
David Carver, 47, Rockland, engaging in recycle without license, $500 fine.
Craig Lee Davis, 59, Rockland, theft on Jan. 3, 2023 in Rockland, unconditional discharge.
William Ambrose, 49, Woolwich, possession of sea urchin less than minimum size on Feb. 2, 2023 in Camden, $500 fine.
Jeremy Sanford, 40, Damariscotta, criminal trespass on Jan. 1, 2023 in Thomaston, dismissed.
Jocelyn M. Perry Slocum, 37, Rockland, operating while license suspended or revoked, dismissed.
Tyler Shea, 20, Bristol, ice fishing with more than five lines on Jan. 9, 2023 in Washington, $50 fine.
Joseph Johnson, 20, Nobleboro, fishing without a valid license on Jan. 9, 2023 in Washington, $50 fine.
Shealyn Clifford, 20, Bristol, fishing without a valid license on Jan. 9, 2023 in Washington, $50 fine.