News

Knox County courtroom

PHOTO By Stephen Betts

 By Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — The following cases were completed in the Knox County court from July 14 through July 21.

Kenneth R. Schulz, 26, Holbrook, N.Y., sexual exploitation of a minor on Feb. 3, 2023 in Rockland, seven years in prison with all but 18 months suspended, three years probation; visual aggression against a child, six months and three years probation; solicitation of a child, six month in jail and three years probation.

