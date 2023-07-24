ROCKLAND — The following cases were completed in the Knox County court from July 14 through July 21.
Kenneth R. Schulz, 26, Holbrook, N.Y., sexual exploitation of a minor on Feb. 3, 2023 in Rockland, seven years in prison with all but 18 months suspended, three years probation; visual aggression against a child, six months and three years probation; solicitation of a child, six month in jail and three years probation.
The investigation began Feb. 3 when a school official reported to police that a student had been communicating with an adult online who was soliciting sex from her.
The suspect has also contacted another young student at the school, according to the arrest warrant affidavit filed in court by police. The investigation included getting phone and online records. In the conversations with the 13-year-old, Schulz used extremely graphic language and sent her photos of his penis. He encouraged the girl to meet up with him and have sex.Rockland Police Detective Anne Griffith — posing as a young girl and a friend of the student he had been soliciting — called Schulz and began conversations. Schulz called her back on multiple occasions, trying to talk with her.
He was arrested in late March.
Other cases completed during the week were:
Kurtis A. Rome Bertrand, 29, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault on April 2, 2020 in Rockland, three years in jail with all but four months suspended and sentence to be stayed until Dec. 2, 2023. He was also placed on probation for two years. An aggravated assault charge and tampering with a victim charge were dismissed.
Nelson Keyser, 32, Camden, domestic violence assault on Jan. 6, 2022 in Rockland, six months in jail, $300 fine; assault; tampering with a victim or witness on Nov. 3, 2022 in Rockland.
Franklin J. Dodge, 61, Union, operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine.
Holly Merriam, 50, Rockport, operating under the influence, 150-day license suspension, $500 fine.