ROCKLAND -- The following cases were completed in the Knox County court from June 30 through July 7.
Timothy Michael Barbeau, 48, Augusta, was sentenced to nine months in jail for violating probation on a conviction for a 2016 arson in Rockland.
Roscoe Sargent, 49, Bangor, aggravated assault on July 8, 2021 in Warren with a shank, dismissed; criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, dismissed; threatening display of a weapon, dismissed; carrying a concealed weapon, dismissed; trafficking in prison contraband on July 8, 2021 in Warren, five years in prison.
Sargent is serving a 50-year prison sentence for a 2003 murder. Sargent stabbed his wife 47 times using at least two different knives. The 20-year-old woman was eight months pregnant with her first child.
He was also convicted of an aggravated assault within the prison in 2019.
Neal T. Robillard, 57, Harverhill, Mass., domestic violence assault with priors and domestic violence criminal threatening on Feb. 11, 2022 in Union, nine months in jail.
Ashlyn D. Finnemore, 29, Damariscotta, theft on May 23, 2022 in Thomaston, dismissed; violating a condition of release on March 6, 2023 in Rockland, nine months in jail;
Brady Michael Belcher, 20, Rockland, operating under the influence, 10 days in jail, 150-day license suspension, $750 fine; operating vehicle without a license, dismissed; violating a condition of release, 10 days in jail.
George A. Farrar, 22, Thorndike, speeding more than 30 miles per hour over the limit on March 16, 2023 in Rockland, dismissed.