The following cases were completed in the Knox County court from Aug. 18 through Aug. 25.
Billy-Ray Denman, 31, Warren, aggravated assault on Jan. 20, 2023 in Warren, sentencing continued until completion of a term at the Waldo County Re-entry Center; aggravated trafficking in drug on Jan. 12, 2023, dismissed; trafficking in drugs, nine months at the Waldo County Re-entry Center; $400 fine; tampering with a witness on Feb. 2, 2023, nine months in jail consecutive to the other sentence; violating condition of release on Aug. 3, 2023, six months in jail.
Eldon Bennett, 39, Rockport, failure to comply with sex offender registry act, unconditional discharge; violating condition of release, unconditional discharge.
Justin R. Raschack, operating under the influence, dismissed; driving to endanger, 30-day license suspension, $575 fine.
Clara E. Malmstrom, 47, Hope and Searsport, domestic violence aggravated assault on Dec. 31, 2022 in Union, four years in jail with all but 230 days suspended, three years probation; criminal mischief, 90 days in jail; domestic violence assault on Dec. 25, 2021 in Hope, 90 days in jail; criminal mischief, 90 days in jail.
Robert S. Harris, 69, Rockland, domestic violence terrorizing on Sept. 15, 2022 in Rockland, dismissed; assault, dismissed; disorderly conduct, $250 fine; disorderly conduct, $250 fine with the fine suspended.
Christopher Cushman Sr., 47, Cushing, OUI, dismissed; driving to endanger, dismissed; reckless conduct, $300 fine.
Elliott Boyce, 52, Cushing, taking shellfish from a closed area on Oct. 31, 2022 in Cushing, dismissed.
Jacob Adkins, 23, Warren, OUI, 150-day license suspension, $500 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked, dismissed; attaching false plates, dismissed.
Stacy Grierson-Wall, 51, South Thomaston, violating municipal shellfish ordinance on Dec. 9, 2022 in Cushing, dismissed.
Kayla M. Faller, 25, Rockland, violating condition of release, seven days in jail.
Sheldon H. Sanborn, 51, Waldoboro, violating municipal shellfish ordinance on April 18, 2023 in Friendship, $300 fine.
Clayton Walker, 57, Rockland, criminal trespass on April 23, 2023 on Vinalhaven.
Michael W. Earle, 29, Skowhegan, terrorizing on May 30, 2023 in Rockport, dismissed.