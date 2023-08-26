News

Knox County courtroom

Photo by Stephen Betts

The following cases were completed in the Knox County court from Aug. 18 through Aug. 25.

Billy-Ray Denman, 31, Warren, aggravated assault on Jan. 20, 2023 in Warren, sentencing continued until completion of a term at the Waldo County Re-entry Center; aggravated trafficking in drug on Jan. 12, 2023, dismissed; trafficking in drugs, nine months at the Waldo County Re-entry Center; $400 fine; tampering with a witness on Feb. 2, 2023, nine months in jail consecutive to the other sentence; violating condition of release on Aug. 3, 2023, six months in jail.

