ROCKLAND -- The following cases were completed in the Knox County court from July 7 through July 14.
Leslie E. Murray, 60, Rockport, unlawful sexual touching on June 27, 2019 in South Thomaston, $1,000 fine. Charges of unlawful sexual contact and indecent conduct on the same day were dismissed. The case is the conclusion of a deferred disposition. The state had sought 12 days in jail and the defense had sought only the fine.
Elyssa K. Wilmot, 29, Friendhip, was convicted Wednesday, July 12 in a jury trial of theft from T.J. Maxx in Rockland on Jan. 21, 2022 in Rockland. She was fined $250 and ordered to pay $500 in restitution. The jury deliberated for five minutes in the one-day trial.
Conrad Freeman, 29, Rockland, probation violation on a prior domestic violence aggravated assault case, six months in jail.
Nathaniel T. Rector, 28, Waterville, operating under the influence, $500 fine.
Eben J. Kenney, 36 Auburn, criminal trespass on May 25, 2021 in Rockport, $250 fine; theft on Sept. 17, 2021 in Rockland, dismissed; illegal possession of a firearm, dismissed; criminal conspiracy, three years in jail all suspended, one-year probation; violating condition of release, unconditional discharge.
Robert Colpritt III, 26, domestic violence assault on June 5, 2021 in Warren, dismissed; criminal mischief on June 5, 2021 in Warren, $250 fine.
Danielle K. Brann, 29, Waldoboro, terrorizing on Dec. 16, 2021 in Appleton, $100 fine; violating condition of release, $100 fine with the fine suspended.
Keith A. Ludwig, 61, Hope, domestic violence assault on June 18, 2022 in Hope, 30 days in jail; domestic violence reckless conduct, 30 days in jail all suspended; two counts of violating a condition of release, seven days in jail.
Shane M. Sykes, 33, Augusta, assault on July 21, 2022 in Warren, seven days in jail, $300 fine with the fine suspended; refusing to submit to arrest, seven days in jail; unlawful possession of drug, seven days in jail, $400 fine.
Treshawn Mackenzie Benbow, 22, Fairfield, illegal possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm near a school on Sept. 4, 2022 in Union, three years in jail with all but nine months suspended, two years probation; violating a condition of release; unlawful possession of a drug, dismissed.
Paul King, 67, Union, domestic violence criminal threatening on Dec. 5, 2022 in Union, dismissed; domestic violence terrorizing, six months in jail; criminal mischief, six months in jail; violating condition of release, 90 days in jail.
Alonzo C. Hoose, 41, Vinalhaven, assault and disorderly conduct on Dec. 9, 2022 in Thomaston, both dismissed.
Marissa Widdecomb, 34, Cushing, criminal trespass on March 26, 2023 in Camden, $100 fine.
Stacy Grierson-Wall, 51, South Thomaston, unlawful possession of drug and violating condition of release, both dismissed.
Douglas L. Poland, 67, Cushing, unsworn falsification on July 13, 2022 in Thomaston, $500 fine.
Birute I. Smith, 71, Jefferson, failure to stop and provide information on May 19, 2023 in Rockland, $350 fine; failing to make accident report, $350 fine.
Ramsteon Ahoi, 22, Warren, assault on April 28, 2023 in Thomaston, $300 fine.
Mark A. Billington, 72, Newport, R.I., failure to register vehicle, $150 fine.
Peter Solari, 40, Cushing, violating protection from abuse order on July 9, 2023 in South Thomaston, 24 hours jail.
Glenn Robbins, 76 Eliot, four counts of violating herring rule in August 2019 in Rockland, dismissed due to superseding federal charge.
Ethan Chase, 45, Thomaston, two counts of violating herring rule in September 2019 in Rockland, dismissed due to superseding federal charge.
Donald A. Nichols, 54, Owls Head, untagged lobster traps on Nov. 29, 2022 on Vinalhaven, $450 fine.
Stephen Wood, 39, Boothbay Harbor, violation of gear rule on April 28, 2023 in Warren, $250 fine.