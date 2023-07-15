News

Knox County courtroom

By Stephen Betts

 By Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND -- The following cases were completed in the Knox County court from July 7 through July 14.

Leslie E. Murray, 60, Rockport, unlawful sexual touching on June 27, 2019 in South Thomaston, $1,000 fine. Charges of unlawful sexual contact and indecent conduct on the same day were dismissed. The case is the conclusion of a deferred disposition. The state had sought 12 days in jail and the defense had sought only the fine.

Recommended for you