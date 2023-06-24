ROCKLAND — The following cases were completed in the Knox County court from June 16 through June 23.
Bo Radic, 32, Friendship, gross sexual assault on June 22, 2022 in Friendship, dismissed with the reason listed as insufficient evidence.
Ashley Rounds, 35, Millinocket, endangering the welfare of a child on Sept. 14, 2020 in Warren, dismissed; reckless conduct, unconditional discharge.
Dustin Doliber, 35, Trenton, domestic violence assault on Aug. 29, 2021 in Appleton, 364 days in jail all suspended and two years probation.
Jessica A. Williams, 37, Stockton Springs, assault on an officer on Jan. 17, 2022 in Rockland, six months in jail.
Carryton R. Edwards, 35, Rockland, domestic violence assault (with prior domestic violence offenses) on April 28, 2022 in Thomaston, two years in jail with all but nine months and one day suspended, two years probation.
Daniel Quimby, 50, Palermo, domestic violence assault (with prior domestic violence offenses) on June 25, 2022 in Rockland, one year in prison.
Eliot T. Boyce, 52, Waldoboro, operating under the influence, dismissed; unlawful possession of drug, dismissed; failing to make accident report on July 26, 2022 in Warren, dismissed; failing to notify of vehicle accident, dismissed; operating under the influence, dismissed; unlawful possession of drug, dismissed; two counts of violating a condition of release, dismissed; unlawful possession of drug on Jan. 7, 2023 in Rockland, $500 fine; unlawful trafficking in drugs, $500 fine; violating condition of release, dismissed.
Amy L. Robinson, 50, Warren, aggravated forgery on March 23, 2023 in Thomaston, dismissed; theft, dismissed; altering or forging assignment of vehicle title, dismissed.
Caleb Leland, 25, engaging in recycling without a license on May 6, 2023 in Warren, $250 fine.
Paul Johnson, 67, South Thomaston, violation of gear rule on March 24, 2023 at Spruce Head, $250 fine.