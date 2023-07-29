ROCKLAND -- The following cases were completed in the Knox County court from July 21 through July 28.
Dorian Ames, 30, Cushing, theft on Sept. 9, 2022 in Thomaston, 96 hours in jail stayed until Sept. 1.
ROCKLAND -- The following cases were completed in the Knox County court from July 21 through July 28.
Dorian Ames, 30, Cushing, theft on Sept. 9, 2022 in Thomaston, 96 hours in jail stayed until Sept. 1.
Jeremy Scott Robishaw Sr., 43, Rangeley, domestic violence assault on May 10, 2021 on Vinalhaven, 364 days in jail all but 30 days suspended stayed until Oct. 6, one-year probation.
Nathan C. Poland, 42, Thomaston, probation violation on a prior drug case, 60 days jail.
Kristina M. Donahue, 43, violating condition of release, dismissed.
Nioka Lorenzen, 32, Appleton, theft on Aug. 6, 2021 in Thomaston, dismissed.
Peter John O'Hara, 42, Memphis, Tenn. and Farmington, Conn., violating protection from abuse order on July 28, 2021 on Vinalhaven, 10 days in jail stayed until Oct. 7; violating protection from abuse order on Sept. 4, 2022 on Vinalhaven, four months in jail with all but 10 days suspended stayed until Oct. 7, one-year probation; violating condition of release, 10 days in jail.
Austin J. Parmenter, 30, Waldoboro, operating under the influence, dismissed; criminal mischief on Nov. 8, 2021 in Thomaston, $500 fine.
Carrie Emerson, 45, Palmyra and Friendship, domestic violence assault on Dec. 30, 2021 in Cushing, dismissed; assault on July 21, 2022 in Warren; disorderly conduct, $100 fine with fine suspended; violating protection from abuse order, $150 fine.
Arden L. Kelly, 24, Chestnut Hill, Mass., OUI, $900 fine.
Thomas M. Chandler, 29, Waldoboro, OUI, dismissed; driving to endanger, $575 fine.
Richelle Walker, 20, Rockland, domestic violence assault on Dec. 4, 2021 on Vinalhaven, dismissed; disorderly conduct, dismissed.
Christopher Goodman Triolo, 35, Las Vegas, Nevada, criminal trespass on June 18, 2022 in Rockport, dismissed; disorderly conduct, dismissed.
Jason L. Young, 49, Waldoboro, violating condition of release.
Noah Burns, 18, Rockland, theft on Aug. 23, 2022 in Rockland.
Derek Leigh, 38, Washington, violating protection from abuse order on Nov. 14, 2022 in Washington, 364 days in jail with all but 120 days suspended, one-year probation; violating condition of release, seven days in jail.
James C. Greene, 34, Searsport, operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine.
Joseph E. Bridges, 24, Owls Head, OUI, $500 fine.
Chianne N. Simmons, 32, Lincolnville, OUI, 150-day license suspension, $600 fine.
Jane M. Spurrier, 74, Camden, passing stopped school bus on May 26, 2023 in Rockport, $250 fine.
Patrick Shannon Curtis, 44, Lincolnville, unsworn falsification on March 24, 2023 in Rockland, $500 fine.
Jeffrey Erhard Leidemann, 59, Windham, violation of sea urchin rule on Nov. 16, 2022 in Camden, $500 fine.
Joel Winchenbach, 39, Waldoboro, shellfish harvesting license violationon April 18, 2023 in Friendship, $300 fine.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.