The following cases were completed in the Knox County court from Sept. 8 through Sept. 15.

Samuel A. Richman, 43, Searsmont, aggravated leaving the scene of an accident on Feb. 24, 2023 in Rockland, dismissed; failing to make accident report, $500 fine; false public report, $500 fine with the fine suspended. The charges resulted from a report of a hit and run involving a pedestrian on North Main Street.

