The following cases were completed in the Knox County court from Sept. 8 through Sept. 15.
Samuel A. Richman, 43, Searsmont, aggravated leaving the scene of an accident on Feb. 24, 2023 in Rockland, dismissed; failing to make accident report, $500 fine; false public report, $500 fine with the fine suspended. The charges resulted from a report of a hit and run involving a pedestrian on North Main Street.
Joshua Alan Drinkwater, 38, Rockport, burglary on Feb. 6, 2022 in Rockland, dismissed; theft, $350 restitution; criminal trespass, unconditional discharge.
Chase Breen, 34, Warren, domestic violence aggravated assault on Nov. 9, 2022 in Warren, dismissed.
Dwight D. Smith, 39, Bangor, operating under the influence, dismissed; driving to endanger, 30-day license suspension, $575 fine.
Riley T. Micklich, 21, Union, reckless conduct on Dec. 29, 2019 in Rockport, $500 fine with the fine suspended; operating while license suspended or revoked, dismissed; speeding more than 30 miles per hour over the limit on March 25, 2020 in Washington; reckless conduct on March 25, 2020 in Washington, $500 fine with the fine suspended; theft on Aug. 8, 2020 in Appleton, two days in jail; violating condition of release, two days in jail; operating while license suspended or revoked, dismissed; criminal mischief on Jan. 9, 2021 in Rockland, dismissed; violating condition of release, $150 fine with the fine suspended; violating condition of release, 10 days in jail; fishing without a valid license on June 26, 2023 in Warren, $100 fine with the fine suspended; violating condition of release, 48 hours jail.
Benjamin E. Willey, 45, Tenants Harbor, domestic violence assault on Nov. 5, 2021 in St. George, dismissed; disorderly conduct, $250 fine.
Jake B. Paulsen, 21, Rockland, OUI, dismissed; driving to endanger, $575 fine.
Duane G. Natale, 45, Rockland, failing to make accident report, failing to notify of accident, and violating a condition of release on Nov. 28, 2021 in Rockland, seven days in jail.
Matthew Flood, 28, Bradford, operating while license suspended, dismissed; attaching false plates, dismissed.
Christan Marston, 33, Appleton, theft on June 1, 2022 in Rockland, $250 fine, $14 restitution.
Maria V. Bowie, 41, Westbrook, aggravated furnishing of drugs, unlawful possession of drugs, and violating a condition of release on Oct. 23, 2022 in Rockland, all dismissed; unlawful furnishing of drugs on the same day and placer, $400 fine.
Christopher L. Simmons, 39, Friendship, violating condition of release and theft on Nov. 22, 2022 in Rockland, guilty; obstructing government administration and violating a condition of release on Jan. 25, 2023 in Friendship, both dismissed; violating condition of release and theft on March 5, 2023 in Thomaston, guilty; assault on March 20, 2023 in Rockland, $300 fine with the fine suspended; OUi, $500 fine.
Jonathan G. Paul, 41, Waldoboro, OUI, 150-day license suspension, $500 fine; operating while license suspended, dismissed; unlawful possession of drug on Jan. 7, 2023 in Thomaston, 364 days in jail with all but 10 days suspended stayed until May 1, 2024; one-year probation, $400 fine with the fine suspended.
Jeffrey P. Callahan, 31, Rockland, domestic violence criminal threatening on Dec. 6, 2022 in Union, dismissed; criminal mischief, dismissed; domestic violence assault, dismissed.
Gabriel Ruiz, 23, Warren, obstructing public way on July 10, 2023 in Rockland, unconditional discharge.
Hunter Lewis Yattaw, 21, Spruce Head, OUI, 150-day license suspension, $500 fine; operating while license suspended, $250 fine with the fine suspended; operating vehicle without license, $100 fine with the fine suspended.
Stacey E. Osgood, 45, Hope, domestic violence terrorizing on Aug. 14, 2023 in Hope, dismissed; disorderly conduct, $250 fine.
Daniel Lopez-Gayton, 45, Rockland, operating vehicle without license, dismissed.
Krista Lopez-Brochu, 37, Thomaston, burning prohibited material on April 5, 2023 in Thomaston, $100 fine; burning without a permit, $100 fine with the fine suspended.
Stephen Heaney,72, Camden, fishing without a license on July 28, 2023 in Camden, $100 fine.
Ernest Rackliff, 47, Jonesboro, hunting from stand or blind overlooking deer bait on Nov. 5, 2022 in Spruce Head, dismissed.
Cheryl Rogers, 67, West Rockport, operating or permitting operation of unregistered motorboat on July 20,2023 in Rockland, $100 fine.