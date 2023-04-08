ROCKLAND — The following cases were completed in the Knox County court from March 31 through April 7.
Grace Barter, 35, Washington, endangering the welfare of a child on Nov. 8, 2022 in Warren, nine days in jail; driving to endanger, nine days in jail, 30-day license suspension, $575 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine; criminal mischief, nine days in jail.
James Lindsey, 37, Thomaston, three counts of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon on April 30, 2021 in Rockland, all dismissed; disorderly conduct, 90 days in jail all suspended and placed on administrative release for a year. At the time of his arrest, police said he had been wielding a knife and chasing children in the parking lot of an apartment complex at Eliza Steele Drive.
Joseph G. Rodriguez, 28, Haverhill, Mass., aggravated trafficking in drugs on April 27, 2021 in Rockland, dismissed; unlawful trafficking in drugs, dismissed; illegal importation of drugs, six years in prison with all but two years suspended stayed until Aug. 1, two years probation, $400 fine.
Joseph K. Emerson, 29, Thomaston, was sentenced to 22 months in prison with all but 15 months suspended for aggravated assault on Dec. 22, 2021 in Thomaston. He will be on probation for two years upon his release. Police reported at the time of his arrest that he struck another man with a piece of wood, fracturing the victim's skull.
Jeremy W. Von Oesen, 48, Dixmont, OUI, $750 fine.
William Todd, 54, Camden violating a protection from abuse order, dismissed.
Jane M. Young, 32, Cushing, operating while license suspended, dismissed.
Carryton R. Edwards, 36. Rockland, domestic violence assault on April 28, 2022 in Thomaston; assault, $300 fine; operating after registration suspended, dismissed.
Clerissa T. Collins, 45, Chelsea, failing to make accident report on Feb. 12, 2022 in Hope, dismissed.
Brian St. Clair, 67, Waldoboro, unsworn falsification on April 4, 2020 in Rockland, $750 fine.