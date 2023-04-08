News

knox courthouse exterior clouds

The Knox County courthouse. Photo by Stephen Betts

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — The following cases were completed in the Knox County court from March 31 through April 7.

Grace Barter, 35, Washington, endangering the welfare of a child on Nov. 8, 2022 in Warren, nine days in jail; driving to endanger, nine days in jail, 30-day license suspension, $575 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine; criminal mischief, nine days in jail.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

