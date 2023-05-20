News

Knox County courtroom

A Knox County courtroom in Rockland.

 file photo

ROCKLAND -- The following cases were completed the Knox County court from May 12 through May 19.

Paula Lea McMahon, 63, Rockland, operating after habitual offender revocation with three priors, $1,000 fine.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

Recommended for you