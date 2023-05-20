ROCKLAND -- The following cases were completed the Knox County court from May 12 through May 19.
Paula Lea McMahon, 63, Rockland, operating after habitual offender revocation with three priors, $1,000 fine.
Samuel T. Ward, 22, Thomaston, criminal mischief on May 1, 2021 in Thomaston, 10 days in jail stayed until Oct. 20.
James Lindsey, 37, Thomaston, two counts of domestic violence assault on March 8, 2021 in Rockland, both dismissed; disorderly conduct, $250 fine.
Ethan B. Watt, 33, Vinalhaven, unlawful furnishing of drugs on Aug. 8, 2021 in Rockland, dismissed.
Jonah Farley, 29, Union, domestic violence criminal threatening on Sept. 4, 2021 in Union, dismissed; reckless conduct, dismissed.
Lavon Ames, 59, operating under the influence, dismissed; refusing to submit to arrest, dismissed.
Gregory S. McRae, 47, Union, probation violation, 30 days in jail; violating a protection from abuse order, 30 days in jail.
William Waldron, 58, Rockland, operating after habitual offender revocation with three priors, $1,000 fine; theft; violating condition of release.
Kaleb B. Campbell, 24, North Haven, aggravated assault and elevated aggravated assault on March 18, 2022 on North Haven, both dismissed; assault, $300 fine; terrorizing, four years in jail with all but 48 hours suspended, two years probation; violating condition of release, dismissed.
Richard C. Ware, 44, Washington, OUI, 48 hours jail, 150-day license suspension, $500 fine.
Gary Gilbert, 54, Rockland, OUI, dismissed; driving to endanger, 30-day license suspension, $575 fine.
Louis Rubino Jr., 41, Thomaston, illegal possession of a firearm on June 21, 2022 in Thomaston, 20 months in jail with all but 90 days suspended, two years probation.
Frank G. Harford Sr., 60, Rockland, criminal trespass on Oct. 14, 2022 in Washington, unconditional discharge.
Crystal D. Burlingham, 41, Hiram, theft on Jan. 7, 2023 in Thomaston, dismissed.
David A. Carver, 48, Rockland, operating while license suspended or revoked, dismissed; violating condition of release, unconditional discharge.
James R. Carlson, 73, Rockland, criminal mischief on March 8, 2023 in Camden, unconditional discharge.
Sade Butler, 37, Augusta, operating while license suspended, dismissed.
Evan W. Obercian, 39, Lincolnville, failing to produce permit, $100 fine.
Reporter
Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.
