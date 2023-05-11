THOMASTON — A workshop is scheduled for Thursday, May 11 at 6 p.m. to hear from the public about the June 14 town meeting vote regarding Knox Clinic and the Thomaston Green.
Executive Director Meredith Batley and other representatives of Knox Clinic, as well as the Thomaston Select Board and other town representatives, will answer questions, address concerns and hear ideas about the proposal and the upcoming vote.
The June warrant item, if passed by voters, will allow negotiations between the town and the Knox Clinic for the purchase of land on the Thomaston Green and the construction of a health clinic. The sale price set by the Select Board on May 9 was $52,655 per acre.
The warrant allows the sale of up to 1.5 acres of the Thomaston Green along Route 1 to Knox Clinic for the construction of a health clinic. The cost of the full 1.5 acres would be $78,982.50.
Knox Clinic is a nonprofit organization founded in 1999 which provides care to people who are uninsured or underinsured.
In 2022, Knox Clinic was selected for two different grants to establish a new health center and offer expanded health care services in the area. One grant is specifically for the clinic to relocate to Thomaston, as the town and Knox Clinic applied for this grant together.
The new health center would operate under a different model and accept insurance and offer a sliding fee scale.
The public information meeting at 6 p.m. will be held in the Lura Libby room at the Municipal Building on Valley Street.