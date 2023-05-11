News

Thomaston Municipal Building

The Thomaston Municipal Building on Valley Street.

 file photo

THOMASTON — A workshop is scheduled for Thursday, May 11 at 6 p.m. to hear from the public about the June 14 town meeting vote regarding Knox Clinic and the Thomaston Green.

Executive Director Meredith Batley and other representatives of Knox Clinic, as well as the Thomaston Select Board and other town representatives, will answer questions, address concerns and hear ideas about the proposal and the upcoming vote.

