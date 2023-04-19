THOMASTON — Momentum continues regarding the plan for Thomaston residents to vote on a new health center on one acre along Route 1 on the former prison property, known as the Thomaston Green.
Knox Clinic held two informational meetings on Monday, April 18, regarding the proposal.
Meredith Batley, executive director of Knox Clinic, said about 20 people attended the first meeting, with about 15 at the second.
Knox Clinic is a nonprofit organization founded in 1999 which provides care to people who are uninsured or underinsured.
“We were happy to have a dialogue with folks,” Batley said of the meetings.
The meetings consisted of a presentation about the clinic, followed by a question-and-answer session and a community dialogue.
Attendees also workshopped priorities for the proposed health center. Batley said Knox Clinic will compile and review the information.
The clinic is currently operating out the Bok Building in Rockland, but Batley said the clinic only has access to a medical space one night per week.
Pen Bay Medical Center, which owns the Bok Building and currently has the building up for sale, uses the space other evenings.
The dental program through Knox Clinic, which Batley has said is the organization’s largest program, operates at a separate space.
In 2022, Knox Clinic was selected for two different grants to establish a new health center with expanded health care services for Midcoast Maine.
Through these grants, Batley said the clinic hopes to change their model to a community health center or a rural health center, with an end goal of a federally qualified health center. These various models of operation require certain steps and applications.
One grant is $2.1 million federal grant, while the second grant is through the American Rescue Plan Act, known as ARPA, for $1.2 million.
The ARPA grant, which was from the Knox County Commissioners, is specifically for the clinic to relocate in Thomaston, as the nonprofit and the municipality applied for this grant together.
Batley gave a presentation to the Thomaston Select Board on March 27 about the Knox Clinic proposal.
The vote, which should be before residents at the June town meeting as a warrant item, will allow negotiations between the town and the clinic to begin and move forward, with the clinic eventually purchasing the land and starting the planning board process.
The clinic would not pay property taxes, as it is a nonprofit, but other benefits to the community, including possible payments in lieu of taxes, would be part of the negotiation process.
The next information session is with Thomaston and Knox Clinic at the Municipal Building. This is scheduled for May 11 at 6 p.m.
Town Manager Kara George said the clinic is hoping to schedule two more informational sessions on the space in June, with specific dates set at the next Select Board meeting.