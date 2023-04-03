THOMASTON — Voters will likely decide in June regarding negotiations between Thomaston and The Knox Clinic to build a new medical facility on 1 acre of the Thomaston Green fronting U.S. Route One.
Some residents continue to say the 15.6 acres, the location of the Maine State Prison from 1824 to 2002, should remain undeveloped, and the clinic should present voters with an alternate location.
The new facility would be a federally qualified health center, a different model than how the nonprofit Knox Clinic currently operates.
Meredith Batley, executive director of The Knox Clinic, gave a presentation to the Thomaston Select Board on Monday, March 27 regarding the clinic and the vision behind the proposal.
Batley said as a federally qualified health center, the clinic would take all insurance and support a sliding pay scale for clients who are not insured. This would improve the continuity of care the clinic can provide and make that care more accessible, Batley said.
In July 2022, Knox Clinic was selected to receive $2.1 million in federal aid through the American Rescue Plan Act to establish a federally qualified health center in Thomaston.
Batley said the clinic applied to establish the facility in Thomaston because members of the Select Board had provided “incredible partnership and cooperation,” and the town provided a good position to serve the community.
“Thomaston is perfectly located to be able to serve Friendship and St. George, all the way down to Port Clyde... to get out to Warren and to all of those communities that are far away from the hub that Rockport has become for primary care services,” Batley said.
There were multiple reasons the town and the clinic proposed the Thomaston Green as the site for the health center as well, Batley said.
Part of the mission for the new health center is to not be in an industrial park or somewhere far away.
“We need to be a part of a community in order to be successful and to really meet our mission,” Batley said.
In addition, the community health center model requires that more than 50% of the governing board be health center patients. Batley said the central, accessible and visible location of the Thomaston Green would assist with that.
Batley said the Thomaston Green would also provide plenty of space for parking and the downtown businesses would benefit from the additional downtown traffic.
Some at the meeting were in favor of this proposal, while others argued there was still support to keep the entire Thomaston Green undeveloped, and said the clinic should give voters an alternate location to build the health center.
Joanne Richards, Chair of the Planning Board, said the town did not have much available land, and what was available was not centrally located.
Purchasing a lot for this project would cost the town $2 million or more, she added.
“I agree totally that The Green makes perfect sense,” Richards said.
Select Board Chair Diane Giese said she was “very pro this whole possibility,” and felt the clinic would be a real boon to the community.
Giese said she loved the idea she could walk to the health clinic, and it would really help locals who were not getting the care they need.
“This would be such a plus for the town,” Giese said.
Chris Crosman said while he and others applauded the efforts of The Knox Clinic, the Thomaston Green was irreplaceable, and had been a de facto public park for the last 20 years.
Crosman also said at the last June town meeting the Friends of the Thomaston Green had been less than two dozen votes short of turning the entire 15.6 acres into a permanent park.
“Those votes are still out there,” Crosman said. “You have to at least give us some alternatives to the Green.”
A citizen’s initiative to “permanently dedicate the 15.6-acre parcel known as the ‘Thomaston Green’ for use as a public park for recreational and community events and related infrastructure” was voted down 347 to 369 last June.
Most details for the proposed health center, such as the exact location of the building and parking, will not be determined unless the warrant item for the June 14 open town meeting passes and allows the town to negotiate these items with The Knox Clinic.
The town and The Knox Clinic have scheduled community meetings to discuss the project. The first meeting, hosted by Knox Clinic, is Monday, April 17 at the Thomaston Public Library at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
A town workshop on the project is scheduled for Thursday, May 11 at 6 p.m. in the Lura Libby Room of the municipal building.
The Thomaston open town meeting is Wednesday, June 14, at 6 p.m. in the Lura Libby Room.