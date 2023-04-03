News

knox clinic presentation march 27

Meredith Batley, executive director of The Knox Clinic, speaks to the Thomaston Select Board Monday, March 27.

 Screenshot

THOMASTON — Voters will likely decide in June regarding negotiations between Thomaston and The Knox Clinic to build a new medical facility on 1 acre of the Thomaston Green fronting U.S. Route One.

Some residents continue to say the 15.6 acres, the location of the Maine State Prison from 1824 to 2002, should remain undeveloped, and the clinic should present voters with an alternate location.

