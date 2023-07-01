featured June rainfall above average but no record By Stephen Betts Stephen Betts Reporter Author email Jul 1, 2023 Jul 1, 2023 Updated 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News This photograph is from the Halloween rainstorm of 2021 in Rockland. Photo by Stephen Betts Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save While June 2023 was mostly cloudy and damp, the rainfall was not close to being a record for the region.Rockland Wastewater Department reported that 4.58 inches of rain was recorded in June.Information from Maine Water Company was not available for June 2023 at its Mirror Lake reporting station in West Rockport. Records for Mirror Lake date back to 1913.The most rainfall for any June on record at Mirror Lake was the 11.22 inches that fell in 2009. In 2012, 8.6 inches was recorded at Mirror Lake, 7.83 inches in 2019, and 5.26 inches in 2018.The least amount of rainfall during June at Mirror Lake was 0.61 inches in 1919.The average amount of June rainfall at Mirror Lake is 3.83 inches.July and August are, on average, the driest months at Mirror Lake. The most precipitation (rain and frozen types) is typically in November.The most rainfall in any month on record at Mirror Lake was October 2005 when 17.49 inches was recorded.In only one month has no precipitation been recorded at the West Rockport location -- that was in October 1924. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stephen Betts Reporter Author email Follow Stephen Betts Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Biz Briefs Join Us! Become a Strand Member! $7 Movie tickets, $25 Met Opera tickets and more! Maine Lobster Festival On a Mission to Add 200 Volunteers in 10 Days! Mount Desert Island Office Welcomes Kristi Jacoby Erick Anderson Appointed to the Maine Tourism Association Board of Directors Sam Grinnell Completes Liberty Mutual Producer Development Program More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers New hours start next week. Maine Made is all we carry! We have things you won’t find just anywhere!! Strand Summer Story Drive! 100 years of stories are being collected. We want to hear yours. Wes Anderson’s ASTEROID CITY June 30 – July 15 at the Strand Theatre downtown Rockland! More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists