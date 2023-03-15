A federal judge said Tuesday, March 14 that he would decide pretty quickly on a request by Regional School Unit 40 and two staff members to rule in their favor and not allow a lawsuit by a former student to go to trial.
Judge John Woodcock Jr. heard arguments for nearly an hour via Zoom March 14 in the lawsuit, filed back in December 2019 by Adrianna Wadsworth against the school district, former Medomak Valley High School principal Andrew Cavanaugh and school social worker Chuck Nguyen.
Wadsworth is claiming she was sexually harassed by Cavanaugh during 2017 and that she reported the harassment to Nguyen but he failed to act. The lawsuit also contends that the assistant principals did not report Cavanaugh’s behavior.
Nguyen has denied the allegations. Cavanaugh resigned in December 2017. Waldoboro Police referred the matter to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. No criminal charges resulted from either probe.
The March 14 hearing focused on motions for summary judgment sought by the school district, Cavanuagh and Nguyen. A summary judgment would mean the case would not go to trial and the judge would side with the defendants.
Wadsworth’s attorney Eric LeBlanc said the district failed to properly train its employees, noting that the sexual harassment training at the high school was done by Cavanaugh through a Powerpoint presentation. He said all the people questioned about the training gave different interpretations of how and to whom they were supposed to report sexual harassment complaints.
The school district’s attorney Melissa Hewey said even if the person accused of sexual harassment is the trainer, that does not rise to the high standard in federal law to make the district liable.
The lawyers also argued over whether the district was liable because two assistant principals had not reported Cavanaugh’s behavior to the superintendent. Hewey maintained that the assistant principals were not the appropriate people to make such a report since they did not have authority to take corrective action against the principal.
Woodcock questioned that argument, saying that would mean the only people who would be required to report him would be the superintendent and school board members who are not in the school.
The defendants contend they are not liable based on federal law.
If the summary judgment motions are denied, the case will be scheduled for a jury trial. The lawsuit pointed out Waldoboro Police Officer Christopher Spear stopped Wadsworth for speeding in 2017. Officer Spear was serving as the school resource officer assigned to Medomak Valley High School. Following the stop, Officer Spear immediately notified MVHS Assistant Principal Tamra Philbrook, as he was concerned the student was driving a vehicle registered to Cavanaugh. Officer Spear sent an email to then-Waldoboro Police Chief William Labombarde, with a subject line of “Pervert Principal,” and further noted Cavanaugh was exercising extremely poor judgment with his relationship with the young woman, according to the lawsuit. In the email, Officer Spear relayed his conversation to Assistant Principal Philbrook and noted he personally saw the young woman leaving Cavanaugh’s office more than any other student. Labombarde advised Officer Spear to keep a record of Cavanaugh’s behavior. That email was shared with Philbrook, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit further alleges the young woman’s teachers complained to Assistant Principals Philbrook and Linda Pease about Cavanaugh’s inappropriate behavior that required the teen to miss classes in order to meet with him in his office.
The lawsuit alleges Philbrook and Pease spoke with Cavanaugh about his inappropriate relationship with the young woman during her junior year at the high school.
The woman said Cavanaugh began commenting on her looks and clothing in front of students and staff starting when she was 16 years old.
He would then buy her personal hygiene products and give them to her in front of both students and staff.
The woman said she spoke to social worker Nguyen and asked if this was normal behavior, and he told her Cavanaugh’s actions were appropriate.
She went back again to the social worker when Cavanaugh offered to take her to a doctor’s appointment for her required check-up to participate in cheerleading. The lawsuit claims the social worker assured her Cavanaugh was simply trying to be a “father figure” to her.
When Cavanaugh suggested she consider birth control, the woman said she again raised her concern to the social worker, who said there was nothing inappropriate in the comment.
The woman said Cavanaugh began texting her on a frequent basis — 5,000 texts between April and November 2017. The texts would be throughout the school day and into the early morning hours.
Comments often were sexually suggestive, according to the lawsuit.
At one point, he offered her a scholarship to an Outward Bound program through the school.
After Cavanaugh was put on leave, Nguyen told the young woman Cavanaugh had a drinking problem, the lawsuit claims.
The woman claims she has been diagnosed with adjustment disorder, social anxiety and worsened depression as a direct result of the emotionally traumatic relationship with Cavanaugh.
She graduated in 2018 as salutatorian.