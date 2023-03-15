News

Medomak Valley High School

A federal judge said Tuesday, March 14 that he would decide pretty quickly on a request by Regional School Unit 40 and two staff members to rule in their favor and not allow a lawsuit by a former student to go to trial.

Judge John Woodcock Jr. heard arguments for nearly an hour via Zoom March 14 in the lawsuit, filed back in December 2019 by Adrianna Wadsworth against the school district, former Medomak Valley High School principal Andrew Cavanaugh and school social worker Chuck Nguyen.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

Recommended for you