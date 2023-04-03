News

us district court portland

U.S. District Court in Portland.

PORTLAND — The lawsuit against a former Medomak Valley High School principal accused of sexually harassing a student and a school social worker who allegedly tried to convince her to change her story will go to trial.

U.S. District Court Judge John Woodcock Jr. ruled March 30 that three counts of a lawsuit filed by Adrianna Wadsworth against former principal Andrew Cavanaugh and school social worker Chuck Nguyen can go forward. The trial has been scheduled to start June 5.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

