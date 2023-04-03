PORTLAND — The lawsuit against a former Medomak Valley High School principal accused of sexually harassing a student and a school social worker who allegedly tried to convince her to change her story will go to trial.
U.S. District Court Judge John Woodcock Jr. ruled March 30 that three counts of a lawsuit filed by Adrianna Wadsworth against former principal Andrew Cavanaugh and school social worker Chuck Nguyen can go forward. The trial has been scheduled to start June 5.
The school district is no longer part of the lawsuit with Judge Woodcock ruling earlier last month that the claims did not meet the standards set in federal civil rights laws.
The claims remaining against Cavanaugh and Nguyen are tort damages, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligent infliction of emotional distress. The judge did rule that claims based on two federal civil rights law would not go to trial because the standards had not been met.
But the other counts will go to a jury unless a settlement is reached prior to trial.
"A reasonable fact finder could conclude that Mr. Cavanaugh’s harassing behavior was intentional misconduct—sending an underage girl sexually explicit text messages despite knowing it was wrong. However, the fact finder could, alternatively, reasonably credit Mr. Cavanaugh’s assertions that he truly had Ms. Wadsworth’s best interests at heart and the distress he inflicted through his text messages and other actions was primarily accidental or otherwise negligent," Justice Woodcock ruled.
"On this record, a reasonable juror could conclude that Mr. Cavanaugh breached his duty to Ms. Wadsworth through intentional and/or negligent conduct and that she was harmed as a result," the federal judge ruled.
And in regard to Nguyen, the judge also ruled the jury will decide whether he is liable.
"Mr. Nguyen telling an underage victim of sexual harassment that her harasser’s family had a right to be mad at her and repeatedly encouraging her to recant her allegations and sign an affidavit supporting the harasser cannot be possibly construed as within his discretion as a social worker or advancing any governmental objective. That conclusion is plain on its face but is made even more obvious in this case where RSU 40’s superintendent — Mr. Nguyen’s superior and the highest ranking official in the District — explicitly ordered Mr. Nguyen to cease this behavior and Mr. Nguyen appears to have defied that directive," the judge stated in his March 30 ruling.
"Multiple members of law enforcement were shocked by Mr. Nguyen’s conduct and Superintendent Nolan expressed concern that he “maybe... was, knowingly or unknowingly” interfering with the investigation into Mr. Cavanaugh," Judge Woodcock stated.
"The second category of behaviors — primarily Mr. Nguyen’s conduct during and after the investigation — eviscerates his immunity defense," the judge concluded.
The woman — who is represented by attorneys Eric LeBlanc of Cambridge, Mass., and Rachel Okun of Falmouth — said that Cavanaugh began commenting on her looks and clothing in front of other students and staff beginning when she was 16. He would then buy her personal hygiene products and give them to her in front of students and staff.
The woman said she spoke to social worker Nguyen and asked if this was normal behavior and he told her that Cavanaugh’s actions were appropriate. She went back again to the social worker when Cavanaugh offered to take her to a doctor’s appointment for her required check-up to participate in cheerleading. The lawsuit claims that the social worker assured her that Cavanaugh was simply trying to be a “father figure” to her. And when Cavanaugh suggested she consider birth control, the woman said she again raised her concern to the social worker who said there was nothing inappropriate in the comment.
The woman said Cavanaugh then began texting her on a frequent basis — 5,000 texts between April and November 2017. The texts would be throughout the school day and into the early morning hours.
Comments often-times were sexually suggestive, according to the lawsuit.
At one point, he offered her a scholarship to an Outward Bound program through the school.
Cavanaugh informed the woman that he had purchased a car for her in 2017 and sent a text saying “Don’t worry cupcake, I won’t sell you into white slavery.”
Another text was “You are like a daughter to me. Hah hah. . . Maybe a scandalous step daughter. Hah hah. If you buy car insurance how would you afford those lacy shorts.” He then made comments about the swimsuits she wore and asked if she would be taking nude photos, according to the lawsuit. In another text, he said he might have to give the woman “a spanking.”
Cavanaugh had been principal at Medomak Valley since 2015. He had worked at the school since at least 2004, when he was an economics and government teacher.
The lawsuit was filed in December 2019.