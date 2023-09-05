News

Steven E, Clarke

Steven E. Clarke

 2016 photo courtesy Knox County Jail

ROCKLAND — Bail was set Tuesday at $5,000 cash for a Rockland man accused of breaking a storm door and then punching a woman in the face.

Judge John Martin set the bail for 59-year-old Steven E. Clarke during Clarke's initial appearance Sept. 5 in the Knox County court, citing the suspect's lengthy criminal history.

Recommended for you