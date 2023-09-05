ROCKLAND — Bail was set Tuesday at $5,000 cash for a Rockland man accused of breaking a storm door and then punching a woman in the face.
Judge John Martin set the bail for 59-year-old Steven E. Clarke during Clarke's initial appearance Sept. 5 in the Knox County court, citing the suspect's lengthy criminal history.
Clarke was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with felony aggravated criminal trespass, felony domestic violence assault, and a misdemeanor couny of criminal mischief. The offenses are alleged to have occurred Aug. 31 at an apartment complex on Rankin Street in Rockland.
According to the affidavit, the woman said Clarke broke in her storm/screen door and then punched her in the face after the two had exchanged words when he was in the parking lot of the residential complex.
Witnesses reported hearing the assault occur and the woman pleading with him to stop, according to the affidavit. The woman had a swollen right eye and cuts to her face, police reported.
Clarke denied hitting her and claimed she had taken his cellphone and he simply had retrieved it, according to the affidavit.
Assistant District Attorney Mari Wells asked for the $5,000 cash bail, citing a criminal history that dates back to when he was a juvenile. The offenses included violent offenses and 10 instance of violating conditions of release, she said.
Clarke was sentenced in May 2016 to 10 years in prison with all but five years suspended for burglary, domestic violence assault, criminal mischief and tampering with a victim. In that case, he went through seven different attorneys before his case was finalized.
Clarke's convictions include one from 2003 when he escaped from the Knox County Courthouse while in custody on a domestic violence charge after a door to the holding room was left unlocked. He later was captured, and while in court for a bail hearing in April 2003, he attacked Assistant District Attorney Christopher Fernald. Clarke was convicted of assault in that case as well as another involving assault on an officer.
In October 2012, Clarke was sentenced to another nine months and one day in jail for threatening to kill a group of people in downtown Rockland.
Raymond P. Grover
Also making an initial appearance Sept. 5 in the Knox County court was Raymond P. Grover, 37, of Thomaston. Grover was charged with Class B aggravated assault, two felony counts of assault on an officer, and a misdemeanor charge of refusing to submit.
According to an affidavit filed by the Thomaston Police Department, officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance at a residence on Erin Street.
When officers arrived, they witnessed through a bedroom window, Grover on top of the victim and striking her several times, according to the affidavit. Officers went in the house and Officer John Palmer tackled Grover and subdued him.
Grover kicked officers as they were putting him in the cruiser, according to the affidavit.