PORTLAND — A federal judge has ruled in favor of School Administrative District 40 in a lawsuit brought by a former Medomak Valley High School student who accused the district of failing to protect her from sexual harassment by a former principal.

U.S. District Judge John Woodcock granted summary judgment for SAD 40 on counts of violating Title IX and a 1983 federal civil rights law. Title IX is a federal law aimed at prohibiting discrimination by organizations that receive federal money.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

