PORTLAND — A federal judge has ruled in favor of School Administrative District 40 in a lawsuit brought by a former Medomak Valley High School student who accused the district of failing to protect her from sexual harassment by a former principal.
U.S. District Judge John Woodcock granted summary judgment for SAD 40 on counts of violating Title IX and a 1983 federal civil rights law. Title IX is a federal law aimed at prohibiting discrimination by organizations that receive federal money.
“There are no genuine issues of material fact that could sustain the plaintiff’s contention that an official with the authority to implement corrective measures had actual knowledge of the alleged harassment and acted with deliberate indifference toward her. The Court grants summary judgment on the Section 1983 claim because the record similarly does not support her claim that any school district policy or failure to train caused her injuries,” Judge Woodcock ruled.
Summary judgment means the case brought by Adrianna Wadsworth in December 2019 against the school district will not go to trial.
The ruling can be appealed the First Circuit Court of Appeals.
“We are considering our appellate options, and will make a decision in due course,” said Wadsworth’s attorney Eric LeBlanc of Cambridge, Massachusetts.
The ruling leaves counts against individuals — former MVHS Principal Andrew Cavanaugh and MVHS social worker Chuck Nguyen. The lawsuit claims Cavanaugh sexually harassed Wadsworth. Wadsworth maintains that she alerted social worker Nguyen about Cavanaugh’s behavior but he did not take action to protect her. Both Cavanaugh and Nguyen have denied through court filings any wrongdoing.
Attorney Melissa Hewey, who represents SAD 40, said, “It is clear from his 88-page opinion that Judge Woodcock put a lot of thought and rigorous legal analysis into his decision in which he found, as the District has always contended, that the District did not violate the Plaintiff’s rights in this case and that school administration took appropriately prompt effective remedial action when they learned what was going on. To be clear, although the District is pleased with the decision, it does not condone what Mr. Cavanaugh did and it wishes only the best for the Plaintiff.”
Judge Woodcock said that two assistant principals had spoken to Cavanaugh about some of his behavior but “while there was some smoke regarding Mr. Cavanaugh’s behavior, there is no evidence of the type of fire necessary to satisfy the actual notice standard.”
“There is no evidence in the record to suggest that either was aware of reports of any type of actual or suspected sexual contact or harassment. Finally the school perhaps ought to have known that [Mr. Cavanaugh] was behaving inappropriately, given the quantity and consistency of rumors about him, even viewing the facts in the light most favorable to the plaintiff, it cannot be said that the school actually knew of his sexual harassment,” the judge ruled.
The lawsuit alleges the young woman’s teachers complained to Assistant Principals Tamara Philbrook and Linda Pease about Cavanaugh’s inappropriate behavior that required the teen to miss classes in order to meet with him in his office.
SAD 40 had argued that the two assistant principals were not officials with the authority to implement corrective measures as required by the federal laws in order for the government entity to be liable. There was no evidence raised that Superintendent Steve Nolan had been made aware of the complaints.
Eventually, an adult family friend of Wadsworth reported her concerns to law enforcement through a contact of her brother’s at Homeland Security.
Cavanaugh resigned as principal in December 2017 after police began an investigation a month earlier into whether any crime had occurred as part of his relationship with a student. Waldoboro Police began the investigation and then referred the matter to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
No criminal charges were ever filed.
After Cavanaugh was put on leave, Nguyen told the young woman Cavanaugh had a drinking problem, the lawsuit claims.
The woman — who is represented by attorneys LeBlanc, and Rachel Okun of Falmouth — said that Cavanaugh began commenting on her looks and clothing in front of other students and staff beginning when she was 16. He would then buy her personal hygiene products and give them to her in front of students and staff.
The woman said she spoke to social worker Nguyen and asked if this was normal behavior and he told her that Cavanaugh’s actions were appropriate. She went back again to the social worker when Cavanaugh offered to take her to a doctor’s appointment for her required check-up to participate in cheerleading. The lawsuit claims that the social worker assured her that Cavanaugh was simply trying to be a “father figure” to her. And when Cavanaugh suggested she consider birth control, the woman said she again raised her concern to the social worker who said there was nothing inappropriate in the comment.
The woman said Cavanaugh then began texting her on a frequent basis — 5,000 texts between April and November 2017. The texts would be throughout the school day and into the early morning hours.
Comments often-times were sexually suggestive, according to the lawsuit.
At one point, he offered her a scholarship to an Outward Bound program through the school.
Cavanaugh informed the woman that he had purchased a car for her in 2017 and sent a text saying “Don’t worry cupcake, I won’t sell you into white slavery.”
Another text was “You are like a daughter to me. Hah hah. . . Maybe a scandalous step daughter. Hah hah. If you buy car insurance how would you afford those lacy shorts.” He then made comments about the swimsuits she wore and asked if she would be taking nude photos, according to the lawsuit. In another text, he said he might have to give the woman “a spanking.”
Cavanaugh had been principal at Medomak Valley since 2015. He had worked at the school since at least 2004, when he was an economics and government teacher.
SAD 40 consists of Waldoboro, Warren, Union, Washington and Friendship.