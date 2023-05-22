ROCKLAND — A state judge rejected an attempt by the owner of defunct Castle Builders contractor company in Union to dismiss the criminal charges against him.
Justice Jeffrey Hjelm also denied a motion that would have barred the use of statements made by Malcolm Stewart in a civil case in any upcoming criminal trial.
Justice Hjelm issued his rulings May 19 in the Knox County court. He also denied a request to have the trial moved outside Knox County. Justice Hjelm said the voir dire jury selection can address the concerns about pre-trial publicity to ensure the jury will be objective and impartial.
A trial date has not been scheduled.
A hearing on the pre-trial motions had been held March 23. The Maine Attorney General's Office is prosecuting the case and argued successfully against the motions filed by defense attorney David Bobrow on behalf of Stewart.
Stewart, 58, was indicted in March 2021 by a Knox County grand jury for two counts of theft by deception — one for taking money for work he is accused of not intending to perform and the other for soliciting money for the company by misleading investors. He pleaded not guilty in May 2021. Stewart remains free on bail and resides in Pelzer, South Carolina. He also had to turn in his passport. Stewart is a Canadian citizen and has a green card.
There are 52 individuals who are listed as being victims in the offenses alleged to have occurred from April 2018 until September 2019 in Knox, Waldo, Hancock, Kennebec, Lincoln and Somerset counties. Of those individuals, the overwhelming number are in Knox, Lincoln, and Waldo counties who the state claims paid for home construction projects that were either not done or done poorly
The Maine Attorney General’s Office filed April 6, 2022 a memo calling for a sentence of eight years in prison with all but five years suspended to be followed by three years of probation for Stewart if he is convicted.
Defense attorney Bobrow of Eliot cited that sentencing memo during the March 23 hearing as one reason for the case to be moved outside Knox County.
Assistant Attorney General Charles Boyle admitted that it was an honest mistake for the criminal division not to have asked the court to seal that memo so that it was not available to the public. The Courier-Gazette published that memo when it was filed in court in April 2022.
Bobrow had argued the information being made public along with a long list of news articles that he said included inflammatory headlines will make it impossible for an impartial jury to be seated in Knox County.
The defense attorney had also asked the judge not to allow a deposition that Stewart gave to the AG's office as part of a civil trial to be used at any criminal trial. He said his client, who had a different attorney for the civil matter, was not given Miranda warnings and was not aware that a criminal case was pending. Stewart was indicted on the criminal charges two weeks after the deposition was given.
Justice Hjelm asked why Stewart simply did not agree to testify citing his Fifth Amendment rights against self incrimination. Bobrow said his client was not aware there was a pending criminal case.
Justice Hjelm noted in his May 19 ruling that Stewart had invoked his Fifth Amendment rights when declining to answer questions in a related federal bankruptcy case prior to the deposition in the state's civil case.
Justice Bruce Mallonee ordered last year Malcolm and Elizabeth Stewart and their defunct Castle Builders company to pay $744,253 to benefit more than 100 former customers. The state won a default judgment after the couple left a Zoom call on what was to be the first day of a civil trial in August 2022.
Liens against the Stewarts and their failed company based in Union were filed in the Knox County Registry of Deeds on Dec. 16. The judgment is to be paid to the Maine Attorney General’s Office which will disburse any money received to the victims. A judgment, however, does not guarantee there is any money to recoup from the Stewarts.
The written motions filed by Bobrow prior to the trial offered a potential defense if the case goes to trial.
“As with many construction businesses, there were errors made in accounting and related to the work force, to name two areas,” the motions state.
There was consistent turnover in the workers, he said.
“As time progressed, Castle saw its income dwindling and its bills expanding as evidenced by the monthly summary. Castle hoped to secure cash infusion by bringing in a financial partner(s), but were unable to close any deal. Finally, without money to pay the employees, Mr. Stewart closed his business on Sept. 8, 2019, leaving behind all of his business and main personal assets,” the defense motion states.
Of the scores of alleged victims listed in the indictment, the largest was one couple taken for $192,750, according to the state. The couple, from Damariscotta, contracted with Stewart to build a garage and workshop.
The 2022 memo from the AG’s Office states Stewart’s wife Elizabeth Stewart worked primarily as the office manager and bookkeeper for the company. Their son, Cody Stewart, has cooperated with the investigation, according to the AG’s memo. Malcolm Stewart was the only person charged criminally in the case.
The memo states, “Between May 2017 and September 2019, Stewart entered into scores of contracts with dozens of customers throughout central and Midcoast Maine, taking deposits and installment payments for a range of construction projects. In many instances, no work was ever started for the customer. In other instances, Stewart’s laborers completed just enough subpar work to secure further payments.”
“As Castle’s financial picture deteriorated in 2019, Stewart increased the scale and frequency of his fraudulent conduct until Sept. 9, 2019, when he abruptly closed Castle Builders and fled the state with his wife,” the AG’s Office stated.
A case in U.S. Bankruptcy Court concluded in March with only $5,000 in claims being paid while nearly $40,000 in administrative fees were paid. The initial claims filed in the bankruptcy case totaled more than $1.1 million including taxes and payroll. There were 177 creditors listed in their bankruptcy filing with most of them former customers of Castle Builders. Former workers, suppliers and the government are also listed as creditor