Judge Jeffrey Hjelm, March 2023

Justice Jeffrey Hjelm presided over the hearing held Thursday, March 23 in Knox County Court held remotely on defense motions in the Malcolm Stewart criminal trial. Justice Hjelm issued his rulings on May 19, denying the defense motions.

ROCKLAND — A state judge rejected an attempt by the owner of defunct Castle Builders contractor company in Union to dismiss the criminal charges against him.

Justice Jeffrey Hjelm also denied a motion that would have barred the use of statements made by Malcolm Stewart in a civil case in any upcoming criminal trial.

