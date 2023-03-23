News

ROCKLAND -- The attorney representing the owner of defunct Castle Builders contractor company in Union argued Thursday that the criminal case against his client should be dismissed or in lieu of dismissal that a deposition he gave in a civil case brought by the state be excluded from any trial.

And defense attorney David Bobrow asked the court to move any criminal trial for Malcolm Stewart outside of Knox County because of the large number of individuals named as alleged victims who live in the region. There are 52 individuals who are listed as being victims in the offenses alleged to have occurred from April 2018 until September 2019 in Knox, Waldo, Hancock, Kennebec, Lincoln and Somerset counties. Of those individuals, the overwhelming number are in Knox, Lincoln, and Waldo counties who the state claims paid for home construction projects that were either not done or done poorly.

