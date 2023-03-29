ROCKLAND -- Officer Jordon Jandreau was selected as Rockland Police Officer/Employee of the Year for 2022.
Jandreau has been with the Rockland department since 2019.
ROCKLAND -- Officer Jordon Jandreau was selected as Rockland Police Officer/Employee of the Year for 2022.
Jandreau has been with the Rockland department since 2019.
Jandreau is originally from the Baltimore, Maryland area. He joined the United States Army at age 17 and reenlisted in his reserve unit for another six years. He attended college at the University of Maine at Presque Isle.
Selection criteria for this award are based on Officer Jandreau's performance of his duties, which demonstrates the highest standards of professionalism and commitment to the principles of the mission of the Rockland Police Department.
"The Committee’s decision was based on the following facts and information provided by your peers: You possess great qualities consisting of work ethic, moral aptitude, dedication, politeness, caring, and always a consummate professional. Compliments are received by your peers and from citizens of the community you serve often. That speaks volumes of your duty to service and integrity. You have established yourself as a leader amongst your peers. You are the example that others should follow and it reflects in your work as an FTO through the new recruits you train," the department stated in a news release on its Facebook page.
"You have taken on the role as the department's DRE and provide that specialty to the benefit of other departments as well and always represent yourself as the true professional you are that reflects positively on your agency. Jordan, you are a true representative of what a professional Police Officer should always attain to be. The City of Rockland and especially; we at the Rockland Police Department are fortunate to have you on our team. Thank you for your dedication, wisdom and overall positive attitude while committing to the tough duty of being a professional law enforcement officer for this City. We all benefit from you being a part of this team and look forward to many more years of working with you," Chief Tim Carroll stated in the news release.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.