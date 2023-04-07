BANGOR — A Vinalhaven man pleaded guilty Friday, April 7 in U.S. District Court in Bangor to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
John Dinius, 56, is awaiting sentencing.
BANGOR — A Vinalhaven man pleaded guilty Friday, April 7 in U.S. District Court in Bangor to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
John Dinius, 56, is awaiting sentencing.
He was charged by a criminal complaint filed in September 2022 by the U.S. Attorney's Office. A grand jury indicted him for the offense in October. He had been scheduled to go to trial in April.
According to an affidavit filed in federal court by an agent with the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms in June 2022, investigators arrested an individual on a federal arrest warrant for drug charges at the Fairfield Inn in Bangor. When the individual asked if he could get money from his room, agents entered the room in the individual’s presence to retrieve the money with his consent.
Investigators found Dinius in the room, and observed a magazine for a gun on the bathroom counter. When investigators asked Dinius where the guns were located, he directed them to a bag containing a loaded .45 caliber pistol and a .38 caliber revolver. He admitted he had hidden the bag to get the guns out of sight. A 2004 conviction in Massachusetts precluded Dinius from possessing a firearm.
The affidavit also stated that the men had been collecting drug proceeds in Aroostook County and Dinius was the security for the operation. The affidavit also stated that the unnamed person arrested on the drug warrant claimed to have won $20,000 at the casino and Dinius was serving as his bodyguard.
Dinius has a criminal record in Massachusetts for witness intimidation and firearm violations, according to the federal affidavit.
Dinius faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. He also faces up to three years of supervised release. He will be sentenced after the completion of a pre-sentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency; and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case.
Reporter
Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.