News

Helicopter in the air

The helicopter spotted in Rockland on Thursday, April 27.

 Photo by Christine Simmonds

ROCKLAND — A low-flying helicopter spotted over Rockland on Thursday, April 27, was confirmed to be part of Central Maine Power inspection efforts.

The helicopter could be seen at 9:30 a.m. hovering over an area close to Thompson Meadow Road before circling around and flying off.

Long view of helicopter

The CMP helicopter over Thompson Meadow Road in Rockland.

Tags

Managing Editor

Christine Simmonds is the Managing Editor of The Courier-Gazette. She grew up in Rockland and has lived in Knox County most of her life. She can be contacted at csimmonds@villagesoup.com.

Recommended for you