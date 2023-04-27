ROCKLAND — A low-flying helicopter spotted over Rockland on Thursday, April 27, was confirmed to be part of Central Maine Power inspection efforts.
The helicopter could be seen at 9:30 a.m. hovering over an area close to Thompson Meadow Road before circling around and flying off.
Jim McCully, director of maintenance for Maine Helicopters, Inc. based in Whitefield, the company that owns the copter, verified later in the morning the helicopter was assisting with a CMP inspection.
“We are doing a CMP inspection on their lines using a corona and an infrared and a hi-def video camera,” McCully said. A corona is a type of camera used to generate ultraviolet pictures.
McCully said if the workers in the helicopter saw some kind of problem with the power lines in that area, the copter would have hovered around it.
According to the aircraft registration information listed with the Federal Aviation Association, the helicopter is a Bell 407, which is a four-blade copter with one engine. This model is designed as a civil utility helicopter, meaning it is used for various non-military purposes.
Maine Helicopters, Inc. provides a variety of services with its fleet of helicopters, including charters, aerial mapping and surveying, and maintenance.
The helicopter in question was based out of Illinois, where Maine Helicopters’ parent company, D.H. Helicopter, is located.
The copter flew out of Augusta State Airport on Wednesday, April 26. The week before that it flew from Illinois to New York.