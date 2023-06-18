AUGUSTA -- The Maine Legislature is in the final stretch of its 2023 regular session and roll call votes on legislation are increasing in frequency.
The following are roll call votes on several pieces of legislation during the past week and how local legislators voted.
Arming school staff bill rejected
Local legislators were in agreement in killing a bill (LD 52) that would have allowed school employees -- if the school employee has successfully completed certification and training prescribed by the Board of Trustees of the Maine Criminal Justice Academy and has been authorized by the school board -- to carry firearms on school property.
The Maine House voted 76-67 on June 13 to kill the legislation. The Senate followed on June 14 by rejecting it 22-13. All three local Democratic State Senators -- Anne Beebe-Center of Rockland, Cameron Reny of Round Pond, and Chip Curry of Belfast -- voted against LD 52. Democratic Reps. Valli Geiger of Rockland, Vicki Doudera of Camden, Ann Matlack of St. George, and William Pluecker of Warren voted to kill the bill. Rep. Holly Eaton of Deer Isle was absent from the roll call vote.
Sales tax exemption for bottle water nixed
The Legislature also rejected LD 66 that would have exempted bottled drinking water from the state's sales tax. The Legislation was offered by Republican legislators including a representative from Poland where Poland Springs has a plant.
The House voted 79-69 on June 14 to kill the legislation. All local representatives voted to reject the proposal.
The Senate voted 23-12 on June 14 to kill the bill. All three Midcoast state senators voted against the legislation.
No increase in amount of estate exempted from taxes
The Legislature also rejected a bill that would have increased the amount of an estate that is exempt from taxes from the current $5.6 million to $12 million.
The House voted June 15 to reject LD 802 by a 76-68 vote with all local representatives opposed to the bill.
The Senate voted 22-12 on June 16 to kill the bill with the three Midcoast state senators voting against the legislation.
Flexible work schedule requests
The House and Senate approved LD 827 that would allow employees to request flexible work schedules without being subject to retaliation by employers. The law does not mandate the schedules be approved.
The House voted 75-67 for the legislation on June 15 with all local representatives voting for it. The Senate voted 21-11 on June to approve the bill with the local state senators in agreement.
Bill to get rid of state income tax rejected
The Legislature rejected legislation LD 1434 that would have eliminated the state income tax. The House voted 81-63 on June 15 against the bill with all local representatives voting to kill the bill. The Senate voted 23-11 on June 16 to reject the legislation with the local state senators in agreement to kill the bill.
Legislature nixes bill to have Constitutional officers elected by voters
The House and Senate rejected legislation -- LD 1307 -- that would have sought an amendment to the Maine Constitution to have Constitutional officers elected by popular vote rather than appointed by the Legislature.
Those officers are Attorney General, Secretary of State, and State Treasurer.
The Senate voted 19-16 on June 14 against the bill with all three local state senators voting against the measure.
The House voted 86-68 on June 14 to reject the bill with all local representatives voting against the legislation.
Bill to toughen fentanyl penalties fail
A bill -- LD 986 -- to increase the penalty for dealing fentanyl from a Class B to Class A was rejected in the House on June 15 by 75-69 vote. That would have increased the maximum sentences from 10 to 20 years. All local representatives voted to kill the legislation.
The Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee had recommended the bill be rejected.
The Senate had voted 29-6 to keep the legislative alive. Sen. Beebe-Center had voted to kill the legislation. Sens. Curry and Reny had voted to keep the legislation alive.
Bill to stop municipalities from enacting flavored tobacco ban rejected
A bill -- LD 986 -- to prohibit a municipality from adopting or enforcing an ordinance prohibiting a tobacco retailer from selling flavored tobacco products was rejected by the Legislature.
The House had rejected the bill on June 15 by a 71-69 vote. All local representatives -- except Rep. Eaton who was absent -- voted to reject the bill.
There was no roll call vote in the Senate.
Rockland approved a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco earlier this year.