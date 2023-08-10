ROCKLAND — The developer who purchased the Knox Center and Bok building said housing will definitely be considered for redevelopment of the properties in the center of the city.
Richard Rockwell spoke about the options on Wednesday, Aug. 9.
Rockwell, through Knox Center, LLC purchased the properties on Aug. 7 from MaineHealth for $2.5 million.
"This might be able to magically address a number of long-standing needs for Rockland," Rockwell said.
"Housing is very, very much an option," Rockwell said.
He said he will be meeting with city leaders and wants to hear from everybody.
"We are excited to put pencil to paper to determine the best path forward in our efforts to steer these iconic downtown Rockland Properties toward greater utility for the Rockland community," he said. "I want to listen to everyone. I want everyone to feel good about what will be done. I don't want to surprise anyone."
"This is a unique opportunity," he said with property and buildings that are in good condition and walkable to downtown.
The Knox Center is a 71,500-square-foot building that had 84 patient beds. The Bok building is a two-story building with a 6,000-square-foot footprint on more than three-quarters of an acre. There is also an adjacent two-thirds acre lot in the rear that has been used for parking.
The properties are located in a transitional business zone where housing is allowed.
Rockwell noted that in addition to housing, parking and addressing the Lindsey Brook flooding problems are issues facing the city. Lindsey Book runs through a section of the property.
The properties can be developed to make the area more walkable and greener, he said.
Rockwell who is also a principal of Rockland Realty, LLC, which consists of Richard Rockwell and Patty Farnsworth. Rockland Realty owns three downtown commercial buildings in Rockland — 429, 435 and 449 Main St.; and houses at 3 Trinity St., 11 Trinity St., 48 Front St., 120 Limerock St., 112 Pleasant St., 19 Ocean St., 110 Union St., and 19 Rankin St. all in Rockland.
The Ocean Street property purchased by Rockland Realty is now marketed for a pair of condominiums. He has said he is buying residential properties to improve them and use them for employee housing, assisting chefs, accountants and workers in the trades
Housing has been considered one of the most acute problems facing Rockland with workers unable to find affordble housing and businesses unable to hire employees because of the lack of residences.
Midcoast Habitat for Humanity is developing Firefly Field at 165 Talbot Ave. with 13 residences to be built.
The median price of a single-family home in Knox County has reached $471,500.
Both the Knox Center and Bok building had been exempt from the property tax because they were owned by non-profit organizations. They will now be taxable.
Rockwell’s roots to the region go back generations. His grandfather was Sam Zwecker, who owned the Port Clyde Packing Company which operated sardine plants including ones in St. George and Rockland. His grandfather had started off selling the herring to restaurants and hotels in large cities. His grandfather created the process of canning and cooking herring and sold them as sardines, he said.
Rockwell founded and operated security businesses for more than 40 years. A 2013 article in Security Systems News noted that he was the majority shareholder and served as a chairman of Henry Brothers Electronics before it was sold to Kratos Defense and Security Systems in 2010. The 2013 article further noted Rockwell was owner and chairman of three security companies: Main Security Surveillance in Augusta since 2005; New York Merchants Protective Co. in Mineola, N.Y. since late in 2011; and 123 Lock & Key in Bristol, N.H., which has been part of Maine Security Surveillance since 2011.
In 2013, he was named Chief Executive Officer and chairman of independent integrator Unlimited Technology Inc. of Pennsylvania.
He had lived in New Jersey but now has a home in St. George.
Built in 1930, the 71,500-square-foot Knox Center was converted from a hospital — Knox General Hospital — to a 44-bed nursing home in 1976 and had 84 licensed beds, providing long-term nursing care and short-term skilled therapy and rehab.
The Bok Building was constructed in the early 1930s as a dormitory for nurses in training at the adjacent Knox County General Hospital. When the training program was closed in 1943, the building was renovated to provide office space for physicians and became known as the Bok Medical Arts Building.
Purchased by Pen Bay Medical Center in 1992, the Bok building has provided office space for a number of hospital departments over the years, including human resources and marketing and communications, as well as for several community organizations.
The city had attempted to buy the Bok building for municipal offices but voters rejected borrowing $350,000 for the proposal in a November 1991 referendum by a 1,421 to 429 tally.