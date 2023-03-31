This is Part II of a two-part series on the housing crisis in the Midcoast. Last week’s Camden Herald ran Part I, and it is available at knox.villagesoup.com.
Various factors contributed to creating the housing crisis, but most agree it has been a long time coming.
Rep. Valli Geiger, D-Rockland, argues that about 50 years ago zoning became such that towns could not build neighborhoods anymore due to the “suburbia” fad. Zoning became more restrictive. Larger setbacks and road frontage requirements added more space to developments and led to fewer houses. She said that when she started working on increasing housing density in Rockland, she was met with resistance and fear from residents opposed to zoning changes.
The Legislature has already taken action to force municipalities across the state, large and small, to allow denser housing development with fewer restrictions in hopes of promoting more housing construction from developers. However, this has also sparked pushback from towns that want to keep their own restrictive zoning or no zoning at all, and they are arguing through the Maine Municipal Association that Augusta is overstepping home rule.
Geiger questions whether Maine can afford to remain beholden to those neighbors established in homes in the area when action is needed to provide for those who need housing.
She pointed to the problems of lack of housing, lack of child care and lack of living wages facing the area. The area is seeing growth, but many of the workers coming in are working from home remotely and their wages are coming from out-of-state companies that pay more than local businesses.
Sen. Teresa Pierce, D-Cumberland, who chairs the Legislature’s Joint Select Committee on Housing believes the problem goes back to the 1980s when changes in policies led to a slowdown in building and failing to keep pace with demand.
Maine Municipal Association Legislative Advocate Rebecca Graham argues that during the financial collapse in 2008, everyone stopped building. Making matters worse, some small construction companies and contractors went out of business, making it harder to find the workers needed for development anyway.
Most agree that the pandemic was another key factor. During that period, people “from away” bought up Maine houses, in some cases without even touring them in person first, and began fixing them up, driving up prices and diminishing inventory.
Graham also argues Maine’s strict building codes make it hard to rehab old buildings to create affordable housing. She said you could rehab an old mill or other decaying building, but it is too expensive to bring it up to code.
Portland developer Kevin Bunker, who is originally from the Rockland area, believes the focus on developers may miss the larger point when it comes to affordable housing. Bunker’s company, Developers Collaborative, includes an affordable housing division. He and a partner developed and own the new $25 million Portland homeless shelter and he plans to give it to the city for $1 in 25 years. Bunker is also working on affordable housing projects in the Rockland area.
“The little projects that I do are like drops in the bucket of need,” he said. “They are specialized programs and there are very few that get done in the state each year. They don’t really touch the overall demand.”
“If you really want to get to the affordable housing crisis,” he said, “…housing and land is a financial commodity and it’s subject to the capital markets and its value goes up and up and up for a lot of reasons… People’s incomes and people’s wages don’t. They stagnate. Over time you get this huge disconnect.”
He argues the problem is the erosion of the middle class since the end of World War II resulting in the fact that many people in Maine do not earn a living wage.
“What that means is that there is a huge portion of our population that is not going to be able to afford housing no matter what,” Bunker said. “It doesn’t add up. That’s to me the bigger problem.”
Despite this, he has been committed to doing what he can to build affordable housing, and he has used the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program to do it. He noted that his organization is relatively fast when it comes to navigating the government red tape and getting projects done. Many others using this program, including nonprofits, move much more slowly.
He argues the government has been throwing money at the problem, but that is not enough. He said there are not enough architects and subcontractors, framers, plumbers, and electricians or even loan officers and lawyers to turn all of this funding into more housing fast enough to meet the demand.
“To a certain extent, flushing money into one end of the system leads to units at the other end, but you can only flush so much money into a system that’s designed to produce X amount of output a year before the money is going to just sit at the top of the drainpipe and not make it through the system and that’s kind of where we’re at now,” he said.
He suggests that if Augusta wants to really tackle the problem, it needs to push workforce training and encourage young people to get into the trades. He said someone starting a subcontracting firm that does framing or plumbing or electrical work could be making six figures very quickly.
He also argues we could meet some of the demand for workforce by putting asylum seekers and other immigrants to work.
“People want an easy solution, and they want to blame the government or the developers or whoever, but it’s just not that simple,” Bunker said.
Locally, municipal governments must deal with housing issues including the need for local revaluations due to soaring home prices and policy around short-term rentals.
It is far more lucrative on the coast to offer short-term rentals to tourists for thousands per weekend than to use those same spaces for long-term rentals to provide housing for local workers.
Those concerned with the issue of the workforce shortage and lack of affordable housing favor strict regulations on short-term rentals.
Fletcher Smith-McNaboe and Michael McNaboe, who own several rental properties and sell real estate out of the Rockland area, are very concerned about the potential for revaluation of their properties and short-term rental regulations.
They do not feel that landlords receive a favorable image in the discussion.
“We do get villainized,” said Smith-McNaboe. “We are seen as these fat-cat landlords, sitting on a pile of money, twisting our moustaches, saying, ‘How can we take advantage of people,’ and that’s just not the case. We have some properties where our monthly tax bill is more than our mortgage. …When taxes are so expensive that it’s like paying two mortgages on property, how can we offer affordable housing?”
The couple argues that many of the short-term rental properties in question would not be used as long-term rentals even if the short-term practice was banned. These are luxury homes in some cases and often they are only rented out part of the year and used by the owners part of the year.
They argue against a revaluation, which they believe will raise local taxes.
“If you want us to be Bar Harbor or Boothbay, do a reval, double our taxes, and that’s what you’ll have,” said McNaboe. “Every landlord in the city will raise rents from the tax bill.”
They believe more leadership is needed in local government to promote development of affordable housing projects.
When affordable housing projects are proposed, they are often met with fear and opposition from neighbors in the community. In addition, the definition of “affordable” is hard to nail down. In some cases, housing is referred to as affordable or workforce housing or market rate.
Those involved in the Knox County Homeless Coalition and Midcoast Habitat for Humanity warn of the stigma of “affordable housing” or housing projects.
“The work we do is necessary,” said Tia Anderson, Executive Director of Midcoast Habitat for Humanity. “We’re talking about human beings and people who deserve to have healthy safe place to live, so to say that they don’t belong in your neighborhood or in your back yard out of your fears and insecurities is a sad situation. You hope that you can educate folks.”
“It’s about serving a diverse community and having things be attainable at all levels,” Anderson said. “Diversity is vital to the health of a community.”
The younger workers and families are needed to live alongside the retirees and the seasonal visitors.
“The less we label, the better off we’re going to be,” Anderson said. “Take the stigma away from affordable. What’s affordable to me is not affordable to someone else.”
She said workforce housing is the new name that has come up more as Mainers realize we are losing our workforce.
One area of fierce debate is over the issue of so-called tiny houses, defined as smaller than 400 square feet.
Anderson said the cottages Habitat is building on Talbot Ave. in Rockland are 550 square feet, only slightly larger than the tiny house designation.
“People asked me how can you put people in those?” she said. “I thought that’s easy for you to say. I might ask how can you live in a 3,000-square-foot house two weeks out of the year for two people? There are two sides to that. I just don’t think it’s appropriate for people to judge what is considered home and comfortable for one person vs. another.”
The first step in solving the housing crisis may simply be in taking a hard look at it. Team members at the Knox County Homeless Coalition argue the fact that people are committing 50% of their income or more to rent or that educated, employed people have to couch surf is too well hidden from view.
“Our case workers do such a good job that it keeps it hidden,” said Becca Gildred of the coalition. “No one knows that we are a 60-person agency to take care of people.”
During the cold snap in February when temperatures reached lethal lows, these case workers had spent the previous week working the phones and checking in on people, finding one solution after another to keep local homeless folks from freezing.
Molly Feeney of the coalition added, “That’s not a sustainable model. We need to be able to count by name who needs to be put up because of impending weather. Housing is a right.”
The issues around housing also involve gentrification. Many longtime families in the Midcoast may be pushed out of Rockland, Camden and Rockport to areas farther inland by the economics. Employees for businesses such as restaurants catering to tourists will have no local housing and in some cases will be forced to commute. Some larger or better-positioned businesses are looking at providing housing for their workers. The question ends up being, what part of the character of the local community is lost as locals are priced out?
“What is this story going to look like five years from now when we have pushed out our community members that are really entrenched in the history and the character of this community?” Feeney asked.
“I want this to not be a place where my kids have to move away,” Gildred added.