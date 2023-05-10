AUGUSTA – The Maine House of Representatives voted May 9 to enact legislation sponsored by Rep. Vicki Doudera, D-Camden, which would require expert witnesses in child custody cases to meet training standards and demonstrate knowledge of domestic abuse and child resilience, safety and security.
“This constituent bill will help ensure that expert witnesses testifying in child custody cases have the proper training and expertise in how domestic abuse and violence continues after the separation of parents and how it affects children,” said Doudera. “It will help domestic abuse survivors and their children as they navigate our family courts.”
Regarding parental rights and responsibilities in child custody cases that involve domestic abuse, LD 538 would require experts appointed for forensic evaluations or assessments to be a qualified licensed clinical social worker, psychologist or psychiatrist. They would also need to have training and demonstrated experience on the effects of domestic abuse and violence on children, supportive conditions, methods for reducing post-separation abuse and best practices for recognizing, asking about and assessing the effects of abuse.
The bill faces further votes in the Senate before heading to the governor’s desk.