Rep. Vicki Doudera

AUGUSTA – The Maine House of Representatives voted May 9 to enact legislation sponsored by Rep. Vicki Doudera, D-Camden, which would require expert witnesses in child custody cases to meet training standards and demonstrate knowledge of domestic abuse and child resilience, safety and security.

“This constituent bill will help ensure that expert witnesses testifying in child custody cases have the proper training and expertise in how domestic abuse and violence continues after the separation of parents and how it affects children,” said Doudera. “It will help domestic abuse survivors and their children as they navigate our family courts.”