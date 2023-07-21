ROCKPORT — PBS is featuring a short documentary for their Short Film Festival about two Rockport women. The film, “Lucie and Annie,” was produced by the Human Rights Campaign and highlights the love and activism between the couple, Annie Kiermaier and Lucie Bauer.
The couple said that a friend of theirs who works for the Human Rights Campaign alerted them to a documentary film student who needed an activism subject. Bauer and Kiermaier agreed to help by sharing parts of their activism history for the short film.
Bauer, who has served on the board of Out Maine and said that she has witnessed many people from the queer community struggle in life, said, “I feel very, very sad about the difficulties that isolated, queer youth, particularly gender-expansive, nonbinary or trans youth face in our communities. We are working hard to change that, but it’s hard work.
“The activists that have affected me, going back, are Audre Lorde and Adrienne Rich, whose words literally kept me alive in the darkest time of my life in the late ‘70s and around 1980. Words can be life rafts, and theirs were.
“For me, activism began in my demonstrations against the war in Vietnam, then into the ‘80s with the Women’s Movement and domestic violence. Annie and I, our main focuses are non-discrimination and marriage rights. The activists who have influenced us there are Mary Bonauto, Betsy Parsons and Evan Wilson. We all stand on the shoulders of those who came before us.
“The Gay march in Washington [DC] in 1987 was at the height of the AIDS crisis. It really did bring people out; it was literally life or death. It was so difficult for gay men to be visible. It was women who were the organizers, and it was the first time I saw gay men coming in force to march.
“I will never forget the California contingent, a thousand strong, coming with their rainbow flags. It was the first time any of us on the East Coast had seen a rainbow flag. And there they were with masses of rainbow flags rippling in the air as they came. It was really quite extraordinary,” said Bauer.
Bauer described the murder of a gay man in Bangor, and the vigilance she practiced during the potentially dangerous marches which followed.
She said, “In Maine in 1984 Charlie Howard was killed, thrown over a bridge in Bangor by some teenagers. There was a gathering, and there was a huge outpouring and a march. I remember hearing a pickup truck roaring its engines, and wondered, which side street is this going to come out of? We shielded people from the TV cameras so they wouldn’t be seen. People who came out lost their jobs. It was the event that brought activism about in Maine.
“It was the same people, very few people, always doing the work, showing up with visibility because it was too dangerous for many people to publicly take a stand,” Bauer said.
Kiermaier said, “Being LGBTQ has gone from ‘We are safe in the world when we are invisible and therefore you need to hide yourself,’ to activism being about being as visible as possible. When Charlie Howard died it was really dangerous to make yourself known at your place of work, or in your neighborhood. So, the way you dealt with the world was to try not to show yourself.
“Harvey Milk said, ‘We all need to be visible and tell our stories.’ And that’s a big motivation for us being out and hopefully being good role models.
“The more of us who are visible, the better the world’s going to be,” said Kiermaier.
Bauer said, “One of the changes through the decades is that there are more and more people who can show up without peril to themselves. Youth lead the way.
“The thing that seems to have changed dramatically is that it feels safer for people now, real or perceived. Youth lead the way, although we had to create a large part of that safety.”
Bauer said, “What Lucie and I both feel that we gain by being out and being visible is our own self-confidence and sense of self, and a sense of feeling whole as human beings. If you can feel you are doing something, if you don’t fall victim to despair and suicide and depression, if you can take a stand and do something, you feel empowered and strong. That’s the positive part, even though at times it can be very scary to be out in the world.”
The couple, who have been together since 1994, say they held a commitment ceremony in 1996, a civil ceremony in 2001 in Vermont and they were legally married in 2008 in California during a six-month window of legality at the time.
“Our marriage was legally recognized in Maine in 2013, January of 2013,” said Kiermaier. “So, we no longer carried around all our legal documents like we used to.”
Bauer said, “We carried our power of attorney. We carried our medical power of attorney. We carried whatever legal representation we had, so that meant our civil union, domestic partnership registration in Maine and our marriage certificate from California. It always was scary.
“I grew up in a time when there was no community, no queer community at all. It was super isolating. I had a sense that this [gay identity] was something that I very much needed to keep to myself.
“A key moment of looking back for me was I went away to high school, and it wasn’t a happy time for me at all. I decided to go back for my 50th reunion. Annie was with me, and I noticed a sign on the board from the Gay-Straight Alliance, along with a letter from the attorney general of Massachusetts saying that bullying would not be allowed in schools in MA. I burst into tears and said to Annie, ‘This is the first time that I’ve ever felt safe in this building.’
“It was a revelation. I had been underperforming in school, and as an adult I was looking back trying to think, ‘Why? What was going on with me?’ I became a college professor, and I was trying to figure out what was holding me back.
“Well, I was putting an enormous amount of energy into keeping myself private, keeping a secret.
“In college, I fell in love with another woman. Had we been found out, we would have been expelled. Others were.
“We then graduated and both went to grad school in New York City.
“We didn’t live together, but I remember one day that I hadn’t pulled the curtains closed. There was a window washer across the street, and I thought, ‘Oh, my god. If he turns around and looks in the window, we will go to jail.’ Which, was a possibility because of the laws then.
“Homophobia did end that relationship. I was her maid of honor, that was a dark day.
“She and her husband had a difficult life, and they both died young. Much too young. That was due to homophobia. Homophobia kills. Transphobia kills. What one needs is community, so you don’t have to keep everything inside. I mourned that breakup for years, and I could tell no one – no one. That’s what happens when there isn’t a community or culture one can be a part of. That’s where social media can help, particularly isolated people in rural communities,” said Bauer.
On the subject of pronoun use, Bauer said, “People are very well intentioned. And it does take some time, and things are changing.”
Bauer currently volunteer teaches for Coastal Senior College, where she said she has been involved for years. She is also an art historian.
“She’s the best tour guide ever in museums,” said Kiermaier.
“And Annie, for almost seven years, was the international trainer for the Theraplay Institute in Chicago. It took us around the world; it was absolutely wonderful for someone who is an art historian. It was a fabulous experience,” said Bauer.
While the couple were happy to assist in the student film, both women hope that people find it inspiring.
“May it do some good. That’s what's important.” said Bauer.
The documentary, “Lucie and Annie,” may be viewed through pbs.org.