News

Family of activists

From left, Annie Kiermaier and Lucie Bauer stand with their two pups, Skye and Tassie, 2023.

 Photo courtesy of Annie Kiermaier

ROCKPORT — PBS is featuring a short documentary for their Short Film Festival about two Rockport women. The film, “Lucie and Annie,” was produced by the Human Rights Campaign and highlights the love and activism between the couple, Annie Kiermaier and Lucie Bauer.

The couple said that a friend of theirs who works for the Human Rights Campaign alerted them to a documentary film student who needed an activism subject. Bauer and Kiermaier agreed to help by sharing parts of their activism history for the short film.

Tags

Recommended for you