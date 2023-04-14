This is Part 2 of a two-part series provided by the Camden Historic Resources Committee. Part 1 ran in last week's edition of the Camden Herald and is available at knox.villagesoup.com.
CAMDEN — According to the meeting minutes of the Megunticook Grange No.423, established in 1903, the organization rented the brick building for many years as its meeting hall, even as early as 1903, but as the building was still being used as a school through 1905, the details of this arrangement are unclear. Perhaps the Grange used the second floor, and the school was contained on the first floor or perhaps evening meetings did not interfere with day classes. Whatever the arrangement, Grange minutes show for the years 1903 through 1905 that the Grange often met in the brick schoolhouse. They also met in the Fireman’s Hall and at the same time were looking for lots and/or buildings to purchase for a new Grange home.
On March 8, 1905, Grange members voted to accept a lease with the town and to spend money to fix wiring and purchase building materials and fixtures for the schoolhouse. Their rent to Camden was $37.50 every six months, and they paid real estate taxes of $6.94 +/- annually.
It was not until April of 1928, that the Selectmen and the Megunticook Grange No. 423 agreed to an exchange of properties. The Town would exchange the old brick schoolhouse and lot plus $500 in cash for a lot the Grange owned on Pleasant Street.
In April after the sale and deed exchanges, the Grange Building Committee reported the results of a Mr. Hatch’s examination of the brick building and his estimate of repair costs and the cost of building an addition. He estimated costs around one thousand dollars but noted plans under consideration were not yet complete. At their meeting two weeks later, a Bro. Davis reported that the blueprints and price for a new building would be ready next Wednesday, and he made a motion to raze the existing brick building and erect a new hall. Motion was tabled.
For the next few Grange meetings in May 1928, much discussion ensued regarding lots available on Washington St., Knowlton St., and other locations for prices ranging from $250 to $550 as Grange members wrestled with the question of a new building.
It was finally agreed and voted at a June 27, 1928, meeting to approve a previously tabled motion by Bro. Hopkins that the Grange “build a new hall between our present brick building and the Camden Farmers Union property and so placed as to leave a driveway from the present C.F.U. driveway at our line, around the proposed building, and south of the present brick building to Mountain St. and that the present brick hall with land north of a line 5 feet south be sold for the highest satisfactory cash offer.”
Ultimately, the Grange chose to divide the schoolhouse property acquired from Town of Camden into two parcels: on one parcel they constructed a fine new Grange meeting hall; the other parcel, containing the brick school building, they sold to Percy Good who converted the school building into a funeral home. Today, the parcel sold to Percy Good still retains the former brick school structure - now the Long Funeral Home.
The new Megunticook Grange Hall was sandwiched between the former schoolhouse and the Camden Farmers Union building. The building served as the home of the Megunticook Grange from its construction in 1928 until it was demolished April 13, 1994, to create a parking lot.
The Brick Schoolhouse as a Funeral Home
After Percy Good’s death in 1933, his widow Arlettie Good continued the business, advertising in the Camden Herald as Mrs. P.J. Good, Undertaker. Arlettie eventually sold the business and building to Gilbert Laite in 1944. (Camden Herald, Oct. 19, 1944). It has changed ownership a few times since 1944 but has continued as a funeral home. [See deed conveyances.]
When John Long and Julie Clement acquired the brick building in 2001 from Andrew Pratt, the building was in terrible shape. After major repairs and careful renovation, it was successfully restored retaining its historic exterior, and it has continued as a funeral home. The interior has been much altered; few of the original classroom details are found, but the exterior looks much the same as it did in 1853.
The Brick Schoolhouse Endures
While many other school buildings have been built and subsequently demolished during the tenure of the Mountain Street School, the so-called “brick school” has somehow endured. It has survived the following challenges:
In March 1899, Superintendent Thomas A. Hunt in his report to the Superintending School Committee recommended selling the building as it was in such poor condition. Had it been sold, it might have been demolished.
It also might have been destroyed when, as reported in the July 14, 1911, Camden Herald: “A heavy thunderstorm and squall struck here early Thursday afternoon. For a few minutes the wind blew a gale but not enough to do any special damage. Lightning struck the chimney of the old brick schoolhouse on Mountain Street occupied by Megunticook Grange #423...”
In 1928, after purchasing the schoolhouse, the Megunticook Grange considered razing the building and using the proceeds to build a new hall elsewhere. The motion did not pass.
In 1950, the building survived a fire started by a flooded oil burner on the first floor. The fire burned up through the second floor and the roof but was fortunately contained in one part of the building. Such devastation could have persuaded the owners to demolish it.
Today, almost all the old district school buildings are gone; the 1820 yellow schoolhouse, gone, moved from Elm to Mechanic Street, used for a block mill, and later burned; the 1868 yellow school on Elm Street, gone, lost in a fire; the mid 1800 red district schoolhouse on Belfast Road, gone; the 1895 Millville School and other district schools named Cobb, Hodgman, Mansfield, Bramhall, and Barnes, all gone; the 1905 Knowlton St. High School and the 1957 Camden High School, gone, along with the 1970 Rockport Elementary School.
Due to good fortune, sturdy construction, conservation, and preservation-minded stewards, the classic historic brick school building on Mountain Street, remarkably, has survived.