History

Brick Schoolhouse

This is Part 1 of a two-part series by Pat Skaling of the Camden Historic Resources Committee. Part 2 will run in next week's Camden Herald. 

CAMDEN — According to Reuel Robinson in his 1907 “History of Camden and Rockport Maine,” the brick school on Mountain Street in Camden, was built in 1852-53 as a district schoolhouse. The new school took the place of a demolished, one-story, brick “district school house with a quaint little porch appended for an entry,” which had previously stood on the site. 

