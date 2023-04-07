This is Part 1 of a two-part series by Pat Skaling of the Camden Historic Resources Committee. Part 2 will run in next week's Camden Herald.
CAMDEN — According to Reuel Robinson in his 1907 “History of Camden and Rockport Maine,” the brick school on Mountain Street in Camden, was built in 1852-53 as a district schoolhouse. The new school took the place of a demolished, one-story, brick “district school house with a quaint little porch appended for an entry,” which had previously stood on the site.
The bricks from the original school were used in the construction of the new schoolhouse, which was considered the finest school building in town. It had green blinds, black walnut desks mounted on iron pedestals, something before unknown, and the district residents were so pleased with the building that they voted at their district school meeting not to admit scholars from outside districts. Later, in 1855, this vote was rescinded.
It is possible the bricks for the building came from the Hemingway Brickyard on Mechanic Street since it was in operation at the time and supplied many of the bricks for the early buildings in Camden (Camden Herald Souvenir Edition, August 18, 1951). The only other local brick maker in Camden, mentioned by historian John Locke in his 1859 listing of in-town tradespeople and businesses, was W. T. Collins.
Although the Mountain Street schoolhouse was not the earliest school in Camden, it is one of only two early Camden school buildings extant. It is remarkable that the building is almost 170 years old and still in use, although no longer as a school.
The Mountain Street school served as a school from 1853 to 1905. Indication of early building repairs were found in the handwritten notes of “Old Records of Megunticook School District, Camden, Me: March 15, 1880-1894.” On March 21, 1887, the sum of one hundred dollars was approved by Camden citizens for the school repairs.
“This school (Mountain Street Intermediate) has been under the efficient instruction of Miss Georgia Haskell," said the Annual Town Report of 1893. "The best order has been maintained, and during the past year her school has maintained the high standing it had attained during the preceding year.”
“Mountain Street Primary Taught by Miss Mary Bowers. Miss Bowers is a hard worker and possesses most excellent tact in imparting instruction. An examination of her classes shows that most excellent progress has been made.”
Although Mary Bowers, mentioned above, appears a commendable teacher, it is interesting to note her salary in 1893 was increased by only fifty cents, and by 1899 she was earning a meager $10 per week.
In 1896, two schools were listed as primary schools: Elm Street and Mountain Street. The Mountain Street primary was described as under “the faithful and efficient direction of Miss Mary Bowers, who has succeeded admirably in bringing her school up to a high standard by the use of new methods. The introduction of some of the principles of kindergarten system in these two schools (Elm St. and Mountain St.) has been a new feature in the school work. It has been attended with success... There has been one new school building added to our number the past year.” This was the new Millville School.
In the same 1896 report, the district schoolhouses were described as “in fair repair.” The report then detailed the following: “the rooms of the Elm St. and brick school houses have been thoroughly cleansed and the ceilings whitewashed…. New floors are much needed in the Grammar, Intermediate and Primary rooms on Elm st. and also in the Brick school house, those in the latter are much worn, and in some places worn through, in all of these much dirt and filth accumulates, and it is a source of great discomfort and annoyance, and there is always a liability when such a condition exists, for the seeds of disease to lurk and at a time least expected, an epidemic may arise, and spread through the schools. There is need also of new water closets at the Brick School House, those in use are inadequate and a reproach. Temporary repairs were made last season just to tide them over.”
In 1897, the Superintendent of School’s report stated: “Owing to sickness we considered it advisable to close the winter term abruptly in the Elm and Mountain street schools, in the tenth week; but the spring term will be lengthened sufficiently to make out the full number of weeks for the year.” Thos. A. Hunt, Superintendent.
In 1898, Hunt informs that a new closet for the boys [I believe he is referring to a water closet] and a coal shed have been built at the Mountain Street school house taking the place of the old one which was unfit for use.
In 1899, the superintendent reports the school buildings “now in use are in fair condition except the brick school house, and it is my opinion that the town had better not waste any more money in making repairs to a building so old and inconvenient for the use of modern schools, but should sell the building and lot and put the money into a better located and better designed building.” He added that new desks were added this year for grade 5 and new windows were installed on the east side of the building, but to make the building “what it ought to be,” he stated it would be as expensive as building a new schoolhouse.
At a meeting of the School Board on December 21, 1904, board members J.H. Ogier, Reuel Robinson, and D.W. Pierson voted to close the Brick school house and put grades one and five in the new school building on Knowlton Street. In 1905, with the existing Elm Street classrooms along with four new Knowlton school classrooms, there were enough classrooms to discontinue using the brick building as a schoolhouse.
Although the brick school was discontinued in 1905, it appears the town was reluctant to sell the building because according to the report of the 1910 Town Meeting, “Article 28, Relating to selling the Brick school house,” the article was passed over. Whatever the reasons, the town held onto the school building for many years and rented it to the newly formed local Grange unit.