Mystery solved, Curtis Island fog bell located on Deer Isle Jul 10, 2023 Jul 10, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email History This previously missing Curtis Island fog bell now resides outside the Deer Isle - Stonington Historical Society Museum & Archives. Plaque on newly located Curtis Island fog bell. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In a recent article concerning the whereabouts of the 1,000-pound fog bell that served at Curtis Island Light Station from 1896 to 1972, the mystery is now solved.A Camden resident and reader of the article confirmed the missing bell currently resides outside the Deer Isle - Stonington Historical Society Museum & Archives.Close reading of the bell’s inscription corroborates official U.S. Light House Establishment documents by identifying the bell as: “Blake Bell Company, U.S. Light House Establishment, 1896.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Curtis Island Light Station Deer Isle - Stonington Historical Society Museum & Archives Recommended for you Biz Briefs Nativity Lutheran Church will host Stewarding Our Watersheds: A Precious Gift, at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15 on the St. George River at Payson Park in Warren. Maine Lobster Festival Invites Artists to Enter 2023 Art Show PUBLIC AUCTION @ Belfast United Methodist Church Museums Collaborate to Bring Sunken Steamboat Documentary to the Midcoast Lost/Missing Pet Resources More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers Maine Made is all we carry! Live at the Strand! LEYLA McCALLA – July 25 PUBLIC AUCTION @ Belfast United Methodist Church Longer hours, more items! New hours start next week. More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists