Fog bells have always been an essential navigational aid for seafarers. For 136 years, a fog bell served as a marker from the shore of Curtis Island, but today Curtis Island has no fog bell.
When the light station was built in 1836, a fog bell was installed and hand-rung for over 100 years to alert mariners of danger in extreme fog conditions all year long. Originally, the light station had a small bell. Prior to 1882, there was no formal requirement for light keepers to sound the bell, but beginning in 1882, keepers were required to repeatedly strike fog bells by hand during foggy weather.
This practice continued even after installation of a new 1,000-pound fog bell in 1896. The new bell still required hand ringing. Light keepers, or family members, tolled the bell day and night as necessitated by ocean fog. This was dreary work; however, we will never know how many shipwrecks were avoided through their efforts. Then, in 1935, after 53 years of manually sounding the bell, an electric ringer was finally added to the Curtis Island bell.
The history of Camden’s three bells has been somewhat buried in time. The whereabouts of the original 1836 bell is unknown. The 1896 bell was removed in 1972 by the U.S. Coast Guard to an unknown fate. We know that the fog bell presently in Camden at the Town Landing is not the 1896 bell that was placed on the island at that time.
A 1911 Coast Guard report shows that the 1896 fog bell was 37 inches in diameter and 26 inches in height and manufactured by the Brake Bell Company, but that is all that is known. Communication with the U.S. Coast Guard is needed to determine where the 1896 fog bell is today and if it might be returned to Curtis Island as an historic restoration.
The third fog bell now located at the Camden Town Landing measures 31 inches in diameter and 25 inches in height and is imprinted, “Cast by Jos Bernhard No 120 North 6th Street PHILADA 1867. US Light House Establishment No. 41.”
The original location, use, and history of this fog bell is unclear. However, the bell had been on loan to Camden by the U.S. Coast Guard in an agreement that required re-signing every five years by the Camden Select Board. Eventually the Select Board discussed relocating this replacement bell to Curtis Island as seen in the July 19, 1999, meeting minutes:
“The board discussed the cost of locating the fog bell at Curtis Island or the Public landing. Mr. Moody explained to the Selectmen that he spoke with Gary Neville of Prock Marine regarding moving the bell to Curtis Island at a cost of about $3,000. Prock would place it as high on the Island as possible, but it’s unlikely they could set it directly on the existing concrete pad because of the distance. The town would then have to be responsible for moving it to the pad. The other option, - to locate the bell on the public landing – the cost of pouring a concrete pad at the public landing and using the existing steel support frame would be less than $50 if the public work crew did most of the work.
"Ted Panayotoff, owner of the Elms Bed and Breakfast and supporter of the fog bell being located in Camden, addressed the Board and stated that he would like to see some type of plaque made that explains about the bell. He stated that he would like to see it displayed along with the bell. The Selectmen were in agreement with this and Mr. Panayotoff stated that he would coordinate with Roger Moody regarding the plaque.
"After further discussion, it was the consensus of the Select men that the bell be located on the public landing near the falls on the parking lot. The Selectmen then personally donated $10 each toward the cost of pouring the concrete pad for the bell.”
Another reference regarding the replacement bell currently on the Town Landing is from Lighthouse Friends website:
"On Memorial Day weekend 2000, a fog bell, on long-term loan from the US Coast Guard, was dedicated to the men and women who had served at Curtis Island Lighthouse. As the fog bell had not been used on Curtis Island, some thought it should be returned to the Coast Guard. Determined volunteers pushed the project through, and the public can now visit the memorial near the public parking lot at Camden Harbor. The motion passed on a 5-0-0 vote.”
While a few questions about the three fog bells remain, the fundamental facts are well documented. If anyone has addition information, stories, or photos, please contact: mmskaling@gmail.com.
A Camden resident and volunteer with the Camden Historic Resources Committee, Michael has a keen interest in the history and preservation of Curtis Island Light Station. From its first light in 1834 to its complete rebuild in 1896, and now into its current historic restoration effort, Curtis Island continues to be a beacon and marker for the harbor of Camden.
Two served Curtis Island and the third never saw the Island.