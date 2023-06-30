History

Fog bells have always been an essential navigational aid for seafarers. For 136 years, a fog bell served as a marker from the shore of Curtis Island, but today Curtis Island has no fog bell.

When the light station was built in 1836, a fog bell was installed and hand-rung for over 100 years to alert mariners of danger in extreme fog conditions all year long. Originally, the light station had a small bell. Prior to 1882, there was no formal requirement for light keepers to sound the bell, but beginning in 1882, keepers were required to repeatedly strike fog bells by hand during foggy weather.

Two served Curtis Island and the third never saw the Island.

