ROCKLAND — The 128-foot long historic wooden schooner Victory Chimes, which hails out of Rockland, is on the auction block.

The ship that was celebrated on the 2003 commemorative state quarter for Maine will be auctioned through online bidding that begins 9 a.m. Sunday, April 23 and continues until 1 p.m. Monday, May 8, according to Keenan Auction Company of Portland.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

