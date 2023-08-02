ROCKLAND — Adelaide Hendricks of Cushing was crowned 2023 Maine Lobster Festival Delegate on opening night of the 75th Maine Lobster Festival, Wednesday, Aug. 2.
This is the first year the title has changed from the Maine Sea Goddess to the Maine Lobster Festival Delegate. The requirements for participation in the competition were also changed, including an increase in the age ranges and allowing young men to participate.
Autumn Oxton of Vinalhaven was named the 2023 2nd Delegate.
Lizzi Swan of Warren was given the 2023 Congenial award, voted on by the competitors.
Adelaide Hendricks is a recent graduate of Oceanside High School. She will be attending the University of Southern Maine this fall with a plan to become a high school history teacher. She chose Alzheimer's Foundation of America as her nonprofit.
Autumn Oxton graduated from Vinalhaven High School and also attended the Mid-Coast School of Technology. There, she studied welding and fabrication, the CNA program, and auto collision. She attended college at Aveda Institute for Cosmetology and now works at Serenity Hair Salon in Damariscotta. The Maine Lobstermen’s Association was her nonprofit.
Lizzi Swan graduated from Medomak Valley High School in 2022. She is currently enrolled at Boston College, and plans to complete her undergraduate degree at Boston College and continue to law school. New Hope Midcoast was her nonprofit.
Other competitors this year were Cassidy Novicka of Rockland, Allison Colburn of Rockland, Mara Wellman of Thomaston, Ashleigh Cronin of Thomaston, Abby Waterman of South Thomaston, Jillian Barnard of Thomaston, and Olivia Van Buskirk of South Thomaston.
The crown bearer for the coronation was 6-year-old Sander Hansen, a student of Ash Point Community School.
The 2023 judges were Charlotte Strong-Ames, Laura Tracy, Chuck Kruger, Janice Abendroth, Melanie Trott and Mia Bogyo.
Comedian Emily Waterman Dillon, originally from South Thomaston, was the emcee.
Dillon said she has been following the event for years, and even participated when she was eligible.
Hendricks sang the national anthem.
King Neptune and his court, plus the pirate Blackbeard, were all present, as were 2022 Maine Sea Goddess Olivia Dougherty and 2022 Crown Princess Mareh Willis.
Visiting representatives from other festivals at the event included Maine Strawberry Blossom Nova Leeman, Maine Strawberry Princess Kiley Hutchinson, Maine Strawberry Queen Lily Belanger, Maine Wild Blueberry Crown Princess Kylie Marie Blake and Maine Wild Blueberry Queen Jaycie Elaine Brown.
Local artist Jay Sawyer spoke in remembrance of those lost at sea, including Tylar Michaud of Steuben.
Festival President Celia Knight spoke about the change to the event. "Times change," she said, and the festival listened and cared enough to change with the times.
Knight thanked Molly Miller Staples for her work as chair of the coronation committee, and the delegates who participated. She also thanked Vice President Peter Beal for his hard work setting up the festival.
Staples introduced the contestants, crediting them for being "brave enough to be the first."
Each contestant was escorted by a chosen friend or family member, from grandparents to parents to boyfriends.
The first coronation event was in 1948, when Ruth Roberts of Rockland was crowned the first “Miss Maine Seafoods.”
The 75th Maine Lobster Festival opened Wednesday at noon, with events all other days starting at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast in the food tent and gates opening at 9 a.m.
Admission to the festival is free.
The Maine Lobster Festival runs until Sunday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m.