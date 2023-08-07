KNOX COUNTY – Six community organizations serving residents in Knox County are seeking volunteers for projects to increase access to nutritious food for active and healthy lives.
AIO Food & Energy Assistance is seeking volunteers at its warehouse in Rockland. AIO’s mission is to respectfully and compassionately support those in need in Knox County with food and energy assistance. For more information and to register, contact Keisha Beal (keisha@aiofoodpantry.org) and Sara Spencer (sara@aiofoodpantry.org, 207-596-1043, x103) or visit aiofoodpantry.org/schedule.
Knox County Gleaners is seeking volunteers to harvest produce for food pantries and community share tables. The Gleaners help farmers harvest their surplus crops to increase food security in Knox County. For more information, visit knoxcountygleaners.me/.
Maine Coast Heritage Trust, a statewide land conservation organization, is seeking volunteers to help harvest garlic and onions at its Erickson Fields Preserve at 164 West St, Rockport, for food pantries. Erickson Fields is a working vegetable farm offering educational programming for ages 7 and up. With the help of many volunteers, MCHT’s Teen Ag Crew annually raises and distributes more than 20,000 pounds of fresh produce. Email Matt Hikida at mhikida@mcht.org to be added to the volunteer contact list. For more information about MCHT and its programs, visit mcht.org and aldermere.org.
MCH Meals on Wheels in Rockland is seeking volunteers to deliver meals. Meals on Wheels delivers meals to people who are homebound and have difficulty preparing food. The program serves individuals with short-term needs, for instance an individual recovering from surgery, and individuals with long term needs. Along with bringing a home-cooked meal, prepared in our Rockland kitchen, volunteers bring a friendly face to program recipients. To inquire about volunteering or to refer someone in need in Knox County, call Katie Tarbox at 701-9641 or email her at ktarbox@mchinc.org.
Renew Rockland is seeking volunteers for the MacDougal Community Garden in Rockland. Volunteers generally meet Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. for their weekly workday. According to Renew Rockland’s website, a motivating drive behind the community garden, for many of the volunteers, is to be able to connect those in our community who are food insecure, with healthy and fresh produce. In addition, an effort to provide a space where children and youth may learn more about food and gardening is an ongoing project goal. For more information and to sign up to volunteer, email Amy Files at info@renewrocklandme.com. For more information about the MacDougal Community Garden and volunteering, visit renewrocklandme.com/rockland-community-farm-project and renewrocklandme.com/volunteer.
The Landing Place in Rockland is seeking volunteers to make well-balanced lunches and take-home dinners for Knox County’s youth community. TLP youth center is part of Knox County Homeless Coalition’s comprehensive suite of services for highly resilient and often marginalized youth living in Midcoast Maine. For more Information, email Angel Frank at afrank@thelandingplaceme.org.
Knox County Food Council is a community-based coalition that formed in 2019 to promote a more resilient food system in Knox County, Maine. The Council hosts public Zoom meetings from 5 to 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. For more information about the Council and these volunteer opportunities visit aldermere.org/kcfc.