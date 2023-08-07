Health

Knox County food security

Knox County food security organizations are looking for volunteers.

KNOX COUNTY – Six community organizations serving residents in Knox County are seeking volunteers for projects to increase access to nutritious food for active and healthy lives.

AIO Food & Energy Assistance is seeking volunteers at its warehouse in Rockland. AIO’s mission is to respectfully and compassionately support those in need in Knox County with food and energy assistance. For more information and to register, contact Keisha Beal (keisha@aiofoodpantry.org) and Sara Spencer (sara@aiofoodpantry.org, 207-596-1043, x103) or visit aiofoodpantry.org/schedule.