Penobscot Bay YMCA offers new programs for active older adults.

ROCKPORT — The Penobscot Bay YMCA is kicking off a new set of programs designed for Active Older Adults. The Y invites interested community members to attend the Active Older Adults spring luncheon Thursday, April 20 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Penobscot Bay YMCA in Rockport. The Y will announce their upcoming local trips and invite participants to share ideas for future outings and social events. Luncheon participants will also hear from Jamie Lovely of the Y's Community Health Promotion Department about how to safely dispose of unwanted medications using free DeTerra safe disposal pouches. Soup, salad and beverages will be provided. Registration cost is $5 per person and reservations are required.
Some new Y programs for Active Older Adults starting this spring include:
Wednesday, April 26 - Weekly Walking Club at the Rockland Harbor YMCA starting at 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 27 - Monthly Book Club at the Penobscot Bay YMCA in Rockport, fourth Thursday of every month from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Friday, April 28 - Weekly Hiking Club, meet up at the Penobscot Bay YMCA in Rockport at 1 p.m.
April 24 Senior Strength Advanced (new program) at the Penobscot Bay YMCA in Rockport from 11 to 11:50 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday
April 24 Senior Strength, Stability and Balance at the Penobscot Bay YMCA in Rockport from noon to 12:45 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday
April 25 Senior Fitness at the Thomaston Library from 11 to 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday
To register for the April 20 Active Older Adults spring luncheon or to learn more about how to sign up for Y programs, call 236-3375 or email Sandy Bodamer at sbodamer@penbayymca.org.