Health

New programs at Penobscot Bay YMCA

Penobscot Bay YMCA offers new programs for active older adults.

ROCKPORT — The Penobscot Bay YMCA is kicking off a new set of programs designed for Active Older Adults. The Y invites interested community members to attend the Active Older Adults spring luncheon Thursday, April 20 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Penobscot Bay YMCA in Rockport. The Y will announce their upcoming local trips and invite participants to share ideas for future outings and social events. Luncheon participants will also hear from Jamie Lovely of the Y's Community Health Promotion Department about how to safely dispose of unwanted medications using free DeTerra safe disposal pouches. Soup, salad and beverages will be provided. Registration cost is $5 per person and reservations are required.

Some new Y programs for Active Older Adults starting this spring include: