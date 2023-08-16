Health

Paulette Kivette

Paulette Kivette, a nurse at PBMC, organized the Hawaiian Shirt Day event at both hospitals.

In a show of support for Hawaiians affected by the fires that swept through Maui last week, two Maine hospitals have embarked on a unique fundraiser.

Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General Hospital are asking care team members to consider making a donation to any nonprofit relief agency working to help the people of Maui. This effort is on the honor system, and employees who make a donation are encouraged to wear a Hawaiian style shirt to work this Friday to show their support.