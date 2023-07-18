ROCKPORT — Smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to drift into the Northeast, and winds have carried it back into Maine. The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has the majority of Maine in the “orange” category for Tuesday, July 18, falling to “yellow” for Wednesday, July 19.
The “orange” category describes air quality as “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” or those with heart or lung disease, the elderly, teenagers and children. The “yellow” category describes air quality as “moderate,” and sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.
Elevated particle pollution from wildfire smoke poses hazards to individuals with respiratory diseases, such as asthma or COPD, as well as to healthy people.
“Air quality can have a significant effect on lung function,” said Dr. Andrew Filderman, director of Pulmonary and Critical Care at Pen Bay Medical Center. “Wildfire pollutant particles, in particular, are harmful because of their size. They are about a third of the size of a hair particle, which allows them to penetrate deep into the lung and have a very irritating effect on the lungs.”
Filderman said the most common symptoms of lung irritation include coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath.
When air quality turns poor, it’s best to limit strenuous activity, stay inside, and use an air conditioner to filter outside air, he said. If you must be outdoors, precautions should be taken.
“Wearing a mask can be helpful,” said Filderman. “A mask can limit exposure and help filter out the small particles. We are all used to wearing masks, so it’s not quite as radical as one might have thought a few years ago.”
You can also set up your cell phone to receive government alerts when the air quality drops.
“You can sign up with your email and you’ll get a daily message explaining the air quality,” he said. “There’s a red, yellow and green grading system. I recommend to my patients they do that so they know whether it’s okay to go out, because even though the air may look clear, it may still have a high particle count.”
Filderman added everyone should monitor the air quality, regardless of their health status.
“People need to be aware of the air quality on a daily basis, particularly in the summer months,” he said. “This is the time of year when people are most likely to have these issues.”