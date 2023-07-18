Health

Dr. Andrew Filderman

Dr. Andrew Filderman, director of Pulmonary and Critical Care at Pen Bay Medical Center.

 5iveLeaf Photography

ROCKPORT — Smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to drift into the Northeast, and winds have carried it back into Maine. The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has the majority of Maine in the “orange” category for Tuesday, July 18, falling to “yellow” for Wednesday, July 19.

The “orange” category describes air quality as “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” or those with heart or lung disease, the elderly, teenagers and children. The “yellow” category describes air quality as “moderate,” and sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.