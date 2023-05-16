Health

AUGUSTA – Tuesday, May 16, the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee voted to pass LD 1364, sponsored by Rep. Grayson Lookner (D-Portland), an Act to Prevent Overdose Deaths by Authorizing Harm Reduction Centers, to help save lives amid the state’s worsening overdose epidemic.

The committee, including Chairs Rep. Salisbury and Sen. Beebe-Center, with long-standing support from medical providers, harm reductionists, public health professionals and recovery advocates, now sends the bill with a majority to pass to the general legislature for a vote.

