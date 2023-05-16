AUGUSTA – Tuesday, May 16, the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee voted to pass LD 1364, sponsored by Rep. Grayson Lookner (D-Portland), an Act to Prevent Overdose Deaths by Authorizing Harm Reduction Centers, to help save lives amid the state’s worsening overdose epidemic.
The committee, including Chairs Rep. Salisbury and Sen. Beebe-Center, with long-standing support from medical providers, harm reductionists, public health professionals and recovery advocates, now sends the bill with a majority to pass to the general legislature for a vote.
Harm Reduction Health Centers, also known as Overdose Prevention Centers, provide specialized services designed to prevent overdose death and support the health and safety of people who use drugs.
Overdose rates continue to climb in Maine, with a 23% increase in overdose deaths in 2021 compared to the year before. Harm Reduction Health Centers provide medical care and supervision, testing for HIV and hepatitis, treatment for infections, and linkages to care. HRHCs are effective in immediately reducing fatal and nonfatal overdoses by providing medical supervision and peer support. Using drugs alone is a primary risk for fatal overdose and that risk increases among people who are unhoused. HRHCs address community health and safety by reducing the number of improperly discarded syringes and public overdoses.
“The opioid overdose crisis in our state requires a compassionate, humane, and evidence-based approach if we wish to save lives.” said Lookner. “LD 1364 seeks to give communities the power to decide if harm reduction health centers are the right approach for them. Harm reduction health centers save lives, provide avenues to treatment and recovery, and reduce public waste. The bottom line is that these centers will reduce opioid overdose deaths in our State.”
“Harm reduction health centers are the only lifesaving intervention that has a 100% effective rate of keeping our friends, family, and community members alive,” said Courtney Gary-Allen, organizing director of the Maine Recovery Advocacy Project. “In the face of such devastating loss and in the words of Governor Mills herself, ‘We must not rest till we reduce overdose deaths to zero.’ Harm reduction health centers are one of the many evidence-based strategies needed to accomplish that. We are calling on our allies in the Maine State Legislature and Governor Mills to join us in the fight to save lives by passing LD 1364.”
“Across the State of Maine, our community members are dying at astonishing rates. We have debated for decades solutions to this problem, spent millions of dollars, and still people die.” said Rep. David Boyer (R), co-sponsor of LD 1364, “Harm Reduction Health Centers are one thing we haven’t tried and it’s really simple for me. The bill costs Maine taxpayers nothing, gives the power to communities to choose if this works for them, and will save lives. There really isn’t a reason not to support this bill.”
“Harm reduction saved my life. When I was unhoused in the Portland area, people did street outreach to me, and it led me to treatment. I am proud to say as of this July I have been housed for over 5 years and 100% free of all substances.”, said Randy Beard, “If it wasn't for harm reduction, I would definitely be a statistic and another life lost to an overdose. I am the poster child of this and the proof that harm reduction works to save lives. I stand in strong support of harm reduction health centers.”
“There is a substantial and growing body of public health research in support of Harm Reduction Health Centers, which have been established in 10 countries in Europe and the United States.” said Zoe Brokos, executive director of Church of Safe Injection. “In 2021, Rhode Island became the first state in America to authorize a site; in that same year, two sites opened in New York City. These programs have prevented thousands of overdose deaths, reduced disease and infections among people who use drugs, and connected people to services. We know from these experiences, and from the body of research collected to evaluate them, that these programs work.”